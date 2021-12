When Jamie Raskin revisits those shattered days of January, what surfaces in his memory are the sounds. Among them: a hideous pounding, the hammering of an enraged mob trying to violently force its way onto the floor of the House of Representatives, bashing some unseen, heavy thing against the central doors leading to the chamber, again and again. "I will never forget it," says the Democratic congressman, who has represented Maryland's 8th District since 2017.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO