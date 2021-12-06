ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Another periodic reminder that Joey Votto is, and has been, amazing

By Wick Terrell
Red Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComparing any player’s age 35-38 seasons to what they accomplished at a younger age is a fool’s exercise. It’s akin to saying ‘that guy doesn’t run nearly as well when he wears his scuba flippers,’ or wondering ‘why can’t he dunk with Danny DeVito sitting on his shoulders drinking a...

www.redreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Votto forged bond with RBI program in '21

CINCINNATI -- The Reds Community Fund has been operating Cincinnati’s Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities -- or RBI program -- since 2007. But in 2021, the Reds’ RBI program achieved something it had never done by having both its senior baseball and softball teams reach the RBI World Series. Both...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Pablo Sandoval
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Michael Conforto
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
Royals Review

The looming lockout stinks, but it has made the free agency period amazing

The normal Major League Baseball offseason is long and only occasionally punctuated by major transactions. Sure, there are a few periods of higher transactional traffic—namely, around the Winter Meetings, held in December—but there’s not a lot of pressure to sign guys or make trades right out of the gate. Generally speaking, a free agent signing from December is just as likely to succeed as a free agent signing from March.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Red Reporter
Red Reporter

Messrs. Anderson the Reds could sign once they dump salary from their rotation and need to manipulate service clocks

The Cincinnati Reds are in the midst of a three-headed conundrum, as you well know. On the one front, they’re up against the concept of a market economy in the midst of an oligarchy, trying to determine whether they’d like to influence the supply side or the demand side. They have good players that teams that choose to be good might want, and those players cost money - money the Reds refuse to admit to, or use. Since they don’t appear interested in participating in the game of trying to win baseball games, their focus has instead turned to saving cash, cash that will only come if they deal away their established players. That’s got the likes of pitchers Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo, and Tyler Mahle being circled by the sharks of the league as they eye-up which players the Reds have right now who are both a) making money and b) worth every penny.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Red Reporter

Six elected to MLB Hall of Fame, Dick Allen snubbed again

I am not a big Hall of Fame guy, but I am a Big Hall of Fame guy. The sport of baseball has been around long enough for there to be definable ‘eras,’ and even those eras have existed for so long we generally fail to acknowledge the first three decades of the game, too. Hell, the ‘modern era’ of baseball is now over 120 years old.
MLB
The Independent

O'Neil, Hodges, Miñoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

Buck O'Neil never uttered a single word of bitterness or regret about not being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Till the end, he urged those who loved and rooted for him to do the same.Now, long after a near miss that left many wondering if he'd ever make it, they can rejoice.O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and three others in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday.Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were elected along with...
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Considering Blockbuster Free Agency Move

Major League Baseball free agency officially kicked off last week with a series of massive moves. The Texas Rangers and New York Mets have gone all-in, handing out a plethora of major contracts to star players like Corey Seager and Max Scherzer. Despite a few huge moves, MLB free agency isn’t close to over just yet.
MLB
Daily Republic

Buck O’Neil, Miñoso, Oliva selected to Hall, no Lefty O’Doul or Dick Allen

Buck O’Neil and Minnie Miñoso are Hall of Famers, and that’s a statement that has been a long time coming. The baseball world can further celebrate O’Neil’s legacy now that the Negro Leagues icon and one of the game’s all-time ambassadors has been selected to the Hall of Fame. The...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy