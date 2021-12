Statewide Iowa — A federal judge in Missouri has temporarily blocked a federal agency’s COVID vaccine mandate for most health care workers in Iowa and nine other states. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued the requirement that U.S. healthcare facilities ensure staff are fully vaccinated by January 4th. Hospitals, clinics and nursing homes that failed to do so were at risk of losing the federal funding that pays the bills for Medicare and Medicaid patients.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO