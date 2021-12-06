Cash-Out Refis Make Up Most of the Refi Volume

This piece originally appeared in the December 2021 edition of MReport magazine, online now. Although we talk about it quite a bit, it’s time for the mortgage industry to make clarity one of our highest priorities. As an industry, we’re collectively proud of our role in helping homebuyers achieve the American Dream. Nearly two-thirds of our population is comprised of homeowners, most of whom were able to achieve homeownership because of the help of a mortgage. But ask most consumers what they think of the actual process of buying a home, and words such as “confusing” or “frustrating” are most likely to be used. A 2019 survey of mortgage loan applicants conducted by CNBC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reported that only 47% of those responding found their experience to be “satisfying.”

