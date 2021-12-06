ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

After snowy weekend, Minot Police Department offers tips to limit your crash risk

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZrxN_0dFhTXWI00

Twenty-four percent of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement, according to the Federal Highway Administration .

With much of the state seeing snow over the weekend, some accidents did happen.

The Minot Police Department responded to nine car accidents over the weekend.

Not all were weather-related, but MPD has some useful reminders.

“You need to drive at an appropriate speed,” said Lt. Shawn Wegner. “You need to keep your distances. Just remember that it’s gonna be slick out there. Take a little extra time, don’t try to wait until the last minute. And then, make sure your vehicle’s in proper condition. Tires play an important part of staying on the roadway.”

Wegner also says that if you think you have enough space between you and the car in front of you, add some more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Ice safety: Minot PD warn against kids playing on frozen ponds and rivers

A lot of North Dakotans are excited about all the cold-weather activities on their calendars this year. However, the Minot Police Department is warning the public against skating on frozen ponds and rivers. Minot Police have been responding to calls of kids playing on the ice. Administration Commander Captain Jason Sundbakken said changing weather conditions […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Local law enforcement officers train in effective leadership

Some North Dakota law enforcement officers are now trained in more effective leadership as part of efforts to build trust between the community and security personnel. Personnel from local police and correctional departments took part in the training in Minot. They learned how to lead effectively and build trust with their peers and the community. […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Bismarck police warn of scam circulating again

Bismarck residents have been getting a phone call no one wants, but the police department is assuring people it’s just a scam. More than 10 Bismarck residents notified police that a deputy, identifying themselves as “Deputy Ziegler” recently called them. This is a common scam that occurs throughout the year where a caller says there’s […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Firefighters demand more help to combat occupational cancers

Seven out of 10 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2016, died of cancer related to their occupation, according to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network. Firefighters around the country are asking for more help to preserve their lives. Firefighters are at a higher risk of getting cancer and dying of it. Cancer-causing […]
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Accidents
Minot, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
KX News

Capt. Don Friesz and his half-century of fighting fires

Half a century of dedicating his time to the Mandan Rural Fire Department. Capt. Don Friesz is now in his 50th year with the department, which covers about 750 square miles. That’s one of the largest covered by any department in the state. “Time is not on our side,” said Friesz. He’s taken time in […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Bill the elf called into questioning in Williams County

Bill, the Williams County elf, has found himself in a bit of trouble… Detective Caleb Fry took Bill in for some “intense” questioning after it was alleged he was stockpiling snowballs in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot. North Dakotans are quite concerned about this suspicious suspect, with one woman commenting “Let me guess…Bills not […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KX News

New training requirement for CDL drivers begins in February

A new training requirement begins on Feb. 7, 2022, for drivers interested in a commercial driver’s license. Entry-level driver training (ELDT) is a new federal training required to be taken before the driving test for those interested in a Class A or Class B CDL, upgrading an existing CDL or adding endorsements. Drivers needing to […]
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Police#Mpd
KX News

Santa takes ride over City of Minot

Thanks to Minot Air Force Base, Santa got to take a ride over Minot to check on all the good boys and girls throughout the city! Santa said he wanted to give his reindeer a rest, so the 54th Helicopter Squadron lent him a hand on Friday, Dec. 3 in a UH-1 Huey so he […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Firefighters rescue Fargo man who fell through Red River ice

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters in Fargo rescued a man who had fallen through ice on the Red River on Saturday. The man was holding himself above water when firefighters made their way across the ice to him. A firefighter in an ice rescue suit entered the water and held the man as crews onshore […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Police ask for help locating missing Bismarck man

Bismarck police are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing man who suffers from mental health problems and is considered in danger. On Dec. 2, police say 19-year-old Oroc Ironeyes left the Basin Drop in Center in south Bismarck. A missing person report was filed the next day by a family member. […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Bismarck police recover stolen Christmas packages, identify suspect

In an update on the Bismarck Police Department Facebook page, police say the packages taken from a home on Monday have been recovered and the suspect has been identified. One neighbor says he learned of the incident the day after his wife signed up for a neighborhood alert service. “It’s horrible. You feel violated. It’s […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Jury finds Steven Rademacher guilty on all charges

A 12-person jury found Steven Rademacher guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of terrorizing on Friday. The Williston man was accused of running over his neighbors, killing one, and driving away from the scene in 2019. Many witnesses took the stand over the course of the trial, with most of […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Bismarck man arrested in connection with November Keelboat Park shooting

A Bismarck man has been arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting incident at Keelboat Park November 15. The Bismarck Police report the 19-year-old male was taken into custody Thursday around 6:35 p.m., in the 2600 block of Centennial Road. A second suspect in the shooting, an 18-year-old Williston man, is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy