After snowy weekend, Minot Police Department offers tips to limit your crash risk

Twenty-four percent of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement, according to the Federal Highway Administration .

With much of the state seeing snow over the weekend, some accidents did happen.

The Minot Police Department responded to nine car accidents over the weekend.

Not all were weather-related, but MPD has some useful reminders.

“You need to drive at an appropriate speed,” said Lt. Shawn Wegner. “You need to keep your distances. Just remember that it’s gonna be slick out there. Take a little extra time, don’t try to wait until the last minute. And then, make sure your vehicle’s in proper condition. Tires play an important part of staying on the roadway.”

Wegner also says that if you think you have enough space between you and the car in front of you, add some more.

