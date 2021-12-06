ND Christmas tree lighting features music, personal stories and holiday treats

Related
Christmas in the Greenhouse to be held this weekend in Minot
The Minot Public School Foundation is hosting Christmas in the Greenhouse – a campaign photoshoot for the nonprofit that supports students and teachers within Minot Public Schools. Families are invited to Lowe’s Garden Center at 1640 4th Ave NE in Minot to take photos. Some suggestions about what to wear are; maroon and gold, a […]
Bismarck Santa Run Breaks Record for In-Person Attendance
The official tally of 623 in-person Santas participating in the Bismarck Santa Run on Saturday,December 11 is a new race record. The 623 in-person Santas participated in either a 5K or OneMile run/walk at the North Dakota State Capitol. All of the proceeds to participate in the Santa Run go towards R.A.D.D. (Runners AgainstDestructive Decisions). […]
CP Holiday Train goes virtual for Holiday Train at Home concert Dec. 18
A long-time holiday tradition is changing things up this year. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is going virtual for its Holiday Train at Home concert. Canadian Pacific Railway will host its annual event online- streaming it on Facebook, YouTube and its website on Saturday, December 18 at 7 p.m.Typically, the train would make a handful […]
Somewhere You Should Know: Starting this weekend, Bottineau Winter Park is a place you can go!
“Just getting out there and feeling free.” That’s the feeling winter-sport lovers like Elizabeth Moen, who works at Bottineau Winter Park, get when they hit the trails this time of year. She said it’s the perfect place to learn to ski or snowboard as well as for those who are experienced on the slopes. “We […]
Contractors for new Trinity Hospital campus host food drive to give back
It’s the season of giving and one group is giving back — in a big way. Contractors for the new Trinity Hospital campus in Minot are collecting non-perishable food donations for the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry. They include JE Dunn Construction, E&K of Kansas City and Johnson Controls. The contractor with the largest amount of […]
Local grief counselor offers advice for those grieving during the holiday season
Grief is something people deal with year round but sometimes during the holiday season, it can be difficult. “There is no merry in Christmas or happy in New Year because their love ones are no longer with us,” said Brenda Bergan, a professional grief counselor Grief isn’t just about death. Grief is caused by loss. […]
National Day Calendar: National Pastry Day
Today is the day to celebrate pastries! Pastry dough dates back to the ancient Mediterranean when it was rolled paper thin and baked into baklava.The Crusaders brought it to Europe where it became a versatile base for pies and pasties. But the variety of pastries we enjoy today is thanks to a French chef who […]
Santa takes ride over City of Minot
Thanks to Minot Air Force Base, Santa got to take a ride over Minot to check on all the good boys and girls throughout the city! Santa said he wanted to give his reindeer a rest, so the 54th Helicopter Squadron lent him a hand on Friday, Dec. 3 in a UH-1 Huey so he […]
Celebrating its 75th Anniversary, the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Displays New Nativity Scene
KX News (Bismarck) — One of the most visible buildings in Bismarck is getting a new addition, at least for Christmas. Saturday, a new outdoor nativity scene will be officially unveiled and blessed at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. The nativity scene is a gift to the Cathedral, honoring its 75th anniversary. The displaying […]
Tats for Toys-Local Tattoo Shop Offers Unique Toy Drive
A local tattoo shop is doing new things in the Capitol city of Bismarck. This is the only shop to offer walk-in tattoo appointments and this year they’re running a unique toy drive. Resurrection Ink is a faith-based, walk-in tattoo shop here in Bismarck, the first and only of its kind in the city. They […]
KX Conversation: Deanna Rainbow talks NHSC’s new food pantry
Food is a necessity not everyone always has access to, but as a college student, who do you turn to when your cupboards are bare? For our Dec. 3 edition of KX Conversation, Deanna Rainbow from the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College joined us. We discussed a new food pantry that’s been added to the campus, […]
A Heart Like Water, featuring historic North Dakota scenery, premiering in Minot
North Dakota history is heading to the big screen. A Heart Like Water shares the story of a family trying to survive in the Dakota Territory back in 1887. The film features historic scenery from the Badlands and prairies of North Dakota and is based on true events. The film’s producer says his inspiration came […]
