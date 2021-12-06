Dallas Police Looking For Whomever Abandoned 5 Kittens In Cage By Dumpster
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are seeking tips on who recently abandoned five kittens in a wire cage near the dumpster behind the business shopping mall at 9200 E RL Thornton Frwy.
Police said someone found the caged kittens there on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The Dallas Police Department is requesting any witnesses with information on the suspect that abandoned these kittens contact Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS.
They can also get in touch with Detective C. Blanchard with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.
Refer to case number 207954-2021.
