Dallas Police Looking For Whomever Abandoned 5 Kittens In Cage By Dumpster

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are seeking tips on who recently abandoned five kittens in a wire cage near the dumpster behind the business shopping mall at 9200 E RL Thornton Frwy.

Police said someone found the caged kittens there on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Kittens found abandoned (credit: Dallas PD)

The Dallas Police Department is requesting any witnesses with information on the suspect that abandoned these kittens contact Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS.

They can also get in touch with Detective C. Blanchard with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.

Refer to case number 207954-2021.