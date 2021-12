My biggest concern for housing in the years 2020-2024 was that if the demographic push in demand picks up and total home sales get over 6.2 million, we could be at risk of housing inventory falling to such low levels that I would have to categorize this housing market as unhealthy. 2020 and 2021 easily each have over 6.2 million new and existing home sales combined.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO