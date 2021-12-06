The Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals Are Ending Today: Final Savings from Nectar, Allswell, and More

VR, or virtual reality, is a lot of fun, but generally, you need other systems with it, like a PC or game console — that is unless you find an Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal for the stand-alone headset. If you didn’t know, you can use the Oculus Quest 2 and load games onto its internal storage without connecting it to anything else. Walmart is offering an amazing deal right now on the system, in true Cyber Monday fashion. While the price is $300 for the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset with 128GB of storage, it also comes with a free carrying case worth $49. You’re effectively saving $49 by grabbing this bundle, and the case will protect the headset, controllers, charging cable, and power adapter wherever you go. There aren’t many deals for the Oculus Quest in the best Cyber Monday deals available today, so take full advantage of this one! You can read more about the deal, and the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, below.

