Here’s how you can get the look. Although Thanksgiving has passed, we are now in the midst of the holiday season until New Years. Christmas trees are going up, along with the colorful lights and festive decorations. Around this time of the year, it’s natural to be cheery and to want your outfits to reflect the same energy. Besides, how else would you stand out amongst the bright lights? However, holiday attire can easily take the wrong turn. It’s the perfect blend between chic, sexy, and just the right amount of sparkle that will make the best outfits, and our former first lady, Michelle Obama, has provided us with the blueprint to guide us through this holiday season.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO