‘Throwaway’ culture is becoming more of a problem as fast fashion companies continue selling cheap, inexpensive clothing. New Years is less than a month away and picking out that perfect party outfit is next up on the to-do list. Most will head to Shein, Forever 21 or H&M for a cheap find, but isn’t there a better alternative to buying from these fast fashion industries who contribute to the overgrowing clothing waste?

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO