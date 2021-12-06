ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Space Action Game Chorus Is Elevated by Production Values

By Antal Bokor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChorus is a third person action adventure dogfighting game. In it, you play as Nara, former Cult member with a dark past in hopes of redemption from her questionable. These days instead of cleansing heretics, she helps them fight against the cult and their genocidal ways. To do that, she meets...

Third Coast Review

Review: Fire Tonight Fails to Hold On to Its Spark

You can throw a stone at any digital gaming marketplace and find a dozen indie games that play with expectations or tell fascinating stories of love and loss. Fire Tonight attempts to spin a death-defying tale of two hipster 20-somethings who spend an evening escaping a fire engulfing their small college town. While this sounds charming in theory, it misses the mark on a lot of what makes indie games special.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: New Edition of Twilight: 2000 Brings Bleak WWIII Action to a New Generation

Free League Publishing has recently become one of my favorite sources for tabletop role-playing games, and games like MÖRK BORG and Alien: The Roleplaying Game becoming favorites at my Sunday tabletop sessions. I couldn’t help but think of both of these games as I did my first read through of the Referee’s and Player’s manuals for Twilight: 2000. On my interpretation, it takes the bleak apocalyptic feel of MÖRK BORG and marries it with the Colonial Marines from Alien: The Roleplaying Game to create an alternate history year 2000 where the Cold War went hot, and everything fell apart.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Battlefield 2042 Has Had a Disastrous Launch

Battlefield 2042 is a first person shooter with large scale, all-out war gameplay. It features a near-future conflict which sees the US once again battling Russia. The “why” isn’t so important here—the gist is you’re fighting a near-future war, so that means familiar weaponry with a few fancy gadgets thrown in. But for a war that takes twenty years into the future, it doesn’t seem as futuristic as I’d hoped. Sure there are drones, EMPs to disable vehicles, and even healing darts, but I just don’t think its vision of future warfare goes far enough. But it doesn’t matter as long as it’s fun, right? Well, sure, but Battlefield 2042 has a bit of an uphill climb before it can be declared “fun.” Its rough start has already made the game break into the top ten worst reviewed games on Steam of all time, and I can understand the frustrations of the playerbase.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Trailers: Chorus spicy gameplay of the space shooter

Deep Silver shows off new gameplay Chorus. Here we mainly get to see visually impressive space battles. I am the author for Gaming Ideology and loves to play Battle Royale games and loves to stream and write about them. I am a freelancer and now is the permanent member of Gaming Ideology.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall

Virtual reality hasn’t exactly panned out the way I envisioned when consumer VR started hitting the markets a few years ago. While there have been some great VR games, that seems to be the exception rather than the rule. Coincidentally, you can almost say the same thing about the quality of Warhammer games—and with Warhammer meeting VR, I thought it was a surefire recipe for disaster. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall isn’t a disaster, but it doesn’t do too much to raise itself above mediocrity.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamezebo

Void Organism Review – The Vagaries of Space

Void Organism has a really interesting central idea. You’re exploring a derelict spaceship, bouncing from wall to wall to discover its secrets. Sometimes it’s brilliant, but other times it can become a frustrating experience that tests your patience more than your fingers. The controls here are pretty simple. You can...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Chorus Review – Preaching to the Choir

When it comes to evergreen genres, space combat games have to be near the top of the list. Thanks to the long-ago model of Star Wars’ white-knuckle, deep space dogfights, games have been venturing into space every few years. From Star Wars Squadrons to Elite Dangerous to Everspace (just to name three), interstellar combat remains alive and well. Fishlabs’ Chorus is the latest game to join the ranks. Does it deserve a place in the top tier of space sims?
Third Coast Review

Deep Rock Galactic Season 1: Rival Incursions brings New Weapons, Robots, and Rewards to Hoxxes IV

I started playing Deep Rock Galactic just this last February, and I was immediately hooked. The addictive gameplay loop, the chunky weapons, the hordes of enemies, and the obvious adoration the developers at Ghost Ship Games have for 80s action and horror movies, makes for one of the best co-op horde shooters out there. And with the release of Season 1: Rival Incursions, Deep Rock’s biggest update yet, we’ve gotten a huge amount of new content: new weapons, a new mission type, new random events, new enemies, and even a completely free battle pass.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Fights in Tight Spaces Review

What goes through the mind of a martial artist when they find themselves in a crowd of ten opponents? Their brain must be going at a thousand miles per hour, dodging incoming fists while landing blows and sending enemies flying. Now imagine you are that martial artist, able to perceive everything around you as though it were frozen in time and react like a new age Bruce Lee. That is what Fights in Tight Spaces brings to the table – the ability to be badass!
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Chorus is a Stunning Space Combat Experience | Review

Sleek flight controls, thrilling battles, and engaging Sci-Fi story easily overshadow any flaws you’ll find in Chorus, which hits consoles/PC today. Since it’s initial reveal during the big next-gen Xbox showcase in 2020, I’ve been eagerly awaiting my chance to get my hands on Chorus. For one, dogfighting/space battle games (Star Fox, Rogue Squadron, etc) is my favorite genre aside from RTS. Secondly, I’m a sucker for Science Fiction settings pitting a resistance against a larger Empire/cult. Third, it looks gorgeous.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingaddicts.com

Chorus Review: A Sublime Sci-Fi Space Shooter

Chorus is an innovative new IP that breathes life into the space-combat shooter genre. Platforms: PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Epic), Stadia, Luna. Chorus drew heads and garnered much praise when it was showcased last year, but since then there hasn’t been much fanfare surrounding its launch. There really should have been – We here at Total Gaming Addicts are big fans of Deep Silver’s games, and Chorus, developed by Fishlabs, has impressed us all with its wonderfully unique and original game design alongside a gripping space redemption adventure story.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Chorus review: "Conjures the feel of a good Star Wars battle scene"

Chorus makes me wonder why there aren't more games like it. Other than a few Star Wars branded efforts and the classic Star Foxes, I can't recall many notable single-player 3D outer space shooters, yet it seems like such an obvious choice for a medium that otherwise gorges on sci-fi and explosions. How strange that an open-world game about flying around killing stuff might be considered refreshing, but here we are. Thankfully, Chorus does a solid job and proves there's life in the genre yet.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Exhilarating Space Shooter Chorus is Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

If you’re looking for an exciting fast-paced space shooter, look no further: Chorus has finally arrived. Evolving the spirt of the classic space shooter, Chorus is set in a brand new, mysterious sci-fi universe created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs. You play as Nara, once the Circle’s deadliest warriors, now their most wanted fugitive. Our protagonist is an ace pilot with a dark, complicated past, and a clear mission: bring down the Circle, the oppressive cult that created her.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

This Week On Xbox features Chorus, Sea of Thieves games and more

This week’s episode of This Week On Xbox features more details on the recent update to the Sea of Thieves game which allows you to bury your very own treasure keeping a personalized map of all your chest locations. As well as providing more details on the new and highly anticipated Chorus space combat shooter game created and published by Deep Silver. Chorus is now available to play on the PlayStation, PC and Xbox and you can also check out the full trailer for the game below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Chorus Review: Satisfying Combat Distracts From A Lackluster Protagonist

Chorus misses out on the opportunity to let the player decide who the protagonist is, choosing instead to force a dramatic end-of-the-world scenario on the player that cheapens the ability to explore and take on side-missions. Read our review. The review is based on the PC version. It's also relevant...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Fights in Tight Spaces’ review: action-packed card brawler could be this year’s ‘Slay The Spire’

Have you ever had a fistfight in an elevator? I haven’t, and I have to admit I’m not really fond of the idea. I’m 6’7 and on a good day, I near enough fill an elevator by myself. Fights in Tight Spaces is the game that set me off pondering my suitability for lift-based brawling, but it also reinforced my belief that I’m not really made for it.
GAMBLING
IGN

The Best Action Game of 2021

Whether based on an existing property or set in an all-new world, these games provided some of the most fresh, fun, and challenging gameplay experiences of the year. These are our picks for the best action game of 2021. Death's Door. Death's Door expertly blends classic dungeon puzzle solving with...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Chorus review: a slow start, but it'll sing if you give it a chance

Despite a weak start, Chorus's over-the-top world and tone combine with slick dogfighting in space to make a potent package. I hate to caveat a recommendation with “it gets good later” but unfortunately, the first hour of Chorus (despite the title stylisation, promotional materials do not write it out as Chorvs, cowards) is not good. Yet beyond that lacklustre start is a surprisingly tight arcade space fighter wrapped up in a wonderful bundle of pompous space magic.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Space Moth: Lunar Edition Review

Have you ever woken up and thought “What I’d really like to be today is a moth. And not just any moth, but a moth that fires lasers”? If so, I’d first of all advise laying off the cheese before bed, and second of all point you at the latest to come out of 1CC Games. The original Space Moth DX was released way back in 2016 and what we have here now is the Lunar Edition of said game, promising to bring “the ultimate version of the beloved cult classic!”.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

