ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus cases stabilize at 21,700, more patients in intensive care

By admin
worldrepublicnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dutch public health institute RIVM reported another 21,053 positive coronavirus tests on Monday, leaving the weekly average figure almost unchanged. In the last seven days the...

worldrepublicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Reports 225 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths

Erie County is reporting 225 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 34,725. Reporting of case counts now includes reinfections, which means a person was infected once, recovered, and then later became infected again. Since March 2020, Erie County has seen 298 reinfections, which includes two new.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Island Packet Online

Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Omicron variant, boosters, breakthrough cases & more

Each week, we offer you a roundup of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage. More than 48.8 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, Dec. 3, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 785,000 people who have died nationwide. Globally, there...
CANCER
Taylor Daily Press

612 COVID patients in intensive care unit (NL+D), 2073 in clinic (NL), 19 flights

The total number of COVID patients admitted in the Netherlands is 2,685, which is 57 less than yesterday. Of these, 612 are in IC: 597 in the Netherlands and 15 in Germany. That’s five fewer patients with coronavirus in the ICU than yesterday. Among the COVID patients, there are 2,073 patients in the clinic in the Netherlands, 52 fewer than yesterday. Yesterday, 17 supraregional and 2 international movements of COVID patients were achieved using LCPS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

LA County confirms two more omicron coronavirus cases

Two more people in Los Angeles County have contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus, including a USC student and someone who had recently traveled from West Africa, public health officials confirmed Monday, Dec. 6 — the same day health officials tweaked regulations for skilled nursing facilities in response to the new strain.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intensive Care#Dutch#Rivm
WGME

8 more Mainers die as 1,275 additional coronavirus cases are reported

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Eight more Mainers have died, and 1,275 additional coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll in Maine stands at 1,356. There have been 125,373 coronavirus cases reported in Maine as of Wednesday. The Maine CDC says 89,593 of those cases are...
MAINE STATE
Winchester Sun

As coronavirus cases increase, so do hospitalizations and deaths

The pandemic continued to accelerate in Kentucky Monday, especially in hospitals but also in new cases. Kentucky reported 2,728 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, raising the seven-day rolling average by 24, to 2,369. The state’s hospitals reported 1,109 Covid-19 patients, 32 more than Monday, an increase of almost 3...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Scotland records 16 coronavirus deaths

Scotland has recorded 16 coronavirus deaths and 3,196 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.It means the death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 9,688.One case of the new omicron variant of coronavirus has been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 109.However the Scottish Government warned this was a “relatively lower number of confirmed cases” due to a change in reporting which comes with a time lag of around two days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

Maine sets grim record with 1,460 more coronavirus cases

This story will be updated. For the second straight day, Maine saw coronavirus cases surge to a record high, with 1,460 new infections across the state along with one more death. That surpasses Wednesday’s single-day record of 1,275. Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine...
MAINE STATE
investing.com

Britain reports 101 more cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has found a further 101 confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the UK Health Security Agency said on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 437. Britain reports 101 more cases of Omicron coronavirus variant. Britain could implement COVID-19 'plan B' as early as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: Vaccines should work against Omicron variant, according to WHO

Vaccines developed to fight the original COVID-19 virus should still protect people against the omicron variant, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. While the variant is believed to be more contagious than other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the WHO’s emergencies director, Dr. Mike Ryan, said there was no sign omicron would be able to evade vaccines better than other variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Experimental Chewing Gum Could Reduce Coronavirus Spread

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A new experimental chewing gum could reduce the amount of coronavirus particles in saliva and help slow transmission, according to a recent study published in the journal Molecular Therapy. The gum contains a protein that "traps"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Montana Free Press

Montana coronavirus report

As of Tuesday, Dec. 7, the state reports that 1,251,475 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 525,292 Montanans — 51% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 193,005 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 423 new cases since the most recent report, 3,266 active cases, and 186,962 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 10,130 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 184 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,777 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.
MONTANA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico hospitals face more changes in care amid continued COVID case surge, record patient levels

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After forecasting “cautious optimism” for a lessening number of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico last week, state health leaders had a more grim forecast in a news conference Wednesday, seeing a continued high number of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico. Coupled with 1,444 new cases recorded Wednesday, the state is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
columbuspost.com

Omigron not detected in Switzerland +++ More than 200 Govt patients in intensive care unit

Since the discovery of a new variant of the corona virus in South Africa it has been seen that South Africa is being wrongly punished by many travel restrictions. Referring to the work of South African scientists who have sorted and identified the Omigron variant, a statement issued over the weekend by the Ministry of International Relations said, “The best science should be appreciated, not punished.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

New study finds people who survive a COVID-19 hospitalization still more likely to die within a year

A new study by Florida researchers concluded people who survived a severe case of COVID-19 are significantly more likely to be dead within a year. The study found the higher risk of death holds true even for people younger than 65. Their mortality rate increased by 233% compared to people under 65 who had never tested positive for COVID-19, the researchers found.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy