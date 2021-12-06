ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

State releases November 2021 General Revenue Report

By Missouri Office of Administration
phelpscountyfocus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Budget Director Dan Haug announced Dec. 6 that net general revenue collections for November 2021 increased 19.0 percent compared to those for November 2020, from $811.1 million last year to $965.5 million this year. Net general revenue collections for 2022 fiscal year-to-date decreased 0.7 percent compared to November...

www.phelpscountyfocus.com

