Plan Your European Honeymoon to One of These 12 Dreamy Destinations

When people think about romantic getaways, too often, the same places seem to pop up. Paris? Very romantic – but it’s in France. Sedona? Nice, but very pricey – and again, all the way out in Arizona. Maybe it’s time to think about our good ol’ Indiana as a place with plenty of romantic potential. In fact, our state is home to numerous luxurious resorts, like French Lick Resort and West Baden Springs – folks just tend to overlook the Midwest in general when planning their getaways. Let’s take a look at why Serenity Springs – one of the most romantic resorts in Indiana – is the perfect destination to get away from it all with that special someone.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO