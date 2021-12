FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne have a really nice connection going for the Patriots at the moment. The duo had two more touchdowns during Week 12’s win over the Titans at Gillette Stadium, giving the Patriots offense a huge spark in the victory. After Matt Judon ended Tennessee’s first possession with a third-down sack on Ryan Tannehill, Jones and company made the most out of the short field that the defense had gifted them. Jones needed just nine plays to lead the offense to the end zone, finding Bourne in the back corner on a third-and-goal pass to...

