NFL

Tops' Zappe named Manning Award finalist

By the Daily News
Bowling Green Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe was named a 2021 Manning Award Finalist, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Friday. The Victoria, Texas, native is 1-of-10 listed, including the lone Conference USA player and only 1-of-3 from Group of Five programs. The graduate transfer is only the second Hilltopper to earn this distinction,...

247Sports

Georgia DT Jordan Davis named finalist for Outland Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award

Senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis is a finalist for two more of college football's most prestigious awards. On Tuesday, Davis was named one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation's top interior lineman. The other two are aIowa center Tyler Linderbaum and N.C. State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu. The Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to a player deemed college football's top defender, named Davis, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson as its finalists.
GEORGIA STATE
The Crunch Zone

Malik Cunningham Named Manning Award Quarterback of the Week

University of Louisville junior quarterback Malik Cunningham has been selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. He earns the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Facebook contest. Cunningham, a Montgomery, Ala., native, completed 18-of-25 passes for 303 yards and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Breaks Ground On Camp Randall Future Project, Chenal Named Finalist For Butkus Award

A major renovation project will put a whole new face on the south end zone in Camp Randall Stadium. A ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for this afternoon at 1:00 p-m. The cost of the work will approach $78-million and will include the installation of a new FieldTurf playing surface, press box updates, and new premium areas in the U-W Fieldhouse.
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Virginia State
State
Nevada State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State football offensive line named a semi-finalist for Joe Moore Award

With some recent injuries and mysterious absences, Michigan State football’s offensive line has looked less than stellar of late, but that wasn’t the case this season, as MSU’s ‘juice squad’ helped catapult Kenneth Walker III into the Heisman conversation. Because of their efforts, the Spartans’ offensive line has been named a semi-finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the Most Outstanding Offensive Line in college football.
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Eli Manning
KKTV

Switchbacks FC’s Burke, Barry named finalists for USL Championship awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two members of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC could end a memorable 2021 USL Championship season with some extra hardware. On Tuesday, Switchbacks FC head coach Brendan Burke was named a finalist for Coach of the Year in the USL, while forward Hadji Barry is a finalist for Most Valuable Player.
MLS
Emerald Media

Kayvon Thibodeaux named finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award

Standout Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named one of three finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Award, given to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. In doing so, he continues to receive the national recognition which his play has warranted. Thibodeaux is the second Duck to be...
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Manning Award#Sugar Bowl#College Football#Bowl Games#American Football#Western Kentucky#Conference Usa#Fbs#Texas Tech#Lsu#Hilltoppers#Wku#Ucf#Ole Miss#Wake Forest#Ohio State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his pick to win the Heisman Trophy

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has seen enough. Week 12 action around the country is over and Finebaum has made Bryce Young his pick for the 2021 Heisman, with some caveats. “Probably and I say probably, Bryce Young,” Finebaum said. “But I will say this to you … until yesterday, it was open to almost the entire country. Now it’s narrowing down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bowling Green Daily News

Georgia Tech downs WKU 3-0 in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Western Kentucky’s volleyball team saw another historic season come to a close Saturday after falling 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) to weekend host No. 13 Georgia Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in front of a sold-out O’Keefe Gymnasium in Atlanta. Lauren Matthews led No. 17-ranked WKU (28-2)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Wolken: Snubbed again, the Big 12, Pac-12, ACC desperately need College Football Playoff expansion

Last week, the commissioners of all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences met in Dallas for one more attempt at agreement on key details of expanding the College Football Playoff as soon as 2024.  They left with some major issues still unresolved, which means the next negotiating opportunity won’t come before January. If you take their words at face value, the back-and-forth going on since this summer has left precious little time to do this before the current...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Frustration Mounting With Notable 1st Round Pick

Not every first-round NFL draft pick lives up to their potential, or the high investment a team makes in them. But for one former first rounder, his struggles are reportedly starting to frustrate his team. According to CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not pleased with...
NFL
Louisiana State University
College Sports
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
Football
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Corral reveals whether or not he'll play in Ole Miss's bowl game

Matt Corral and Ole Miss are likely headed to a New Year’s 6 Bowl Game after the Rebels notched their program record 10th regular season win against Mississippi State. Corral finished with 234 yards passing, 1 passing touchdown and 1 rushing touchdown. Although those numbers aren’t huge, Corral made some big throws throughout the course of the game to lead the Rebels to victory.
NFL
Bowling Green Daily News

Tops pick up commitment from LB Brackenridge

Western Kentucky's football program picked up another commitment for the Class of 2022 on Sunday. Anthony Brackenridge, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla., announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter following a weekend official visit to the campus. "First and foremost I would like...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Boston

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
NFL

