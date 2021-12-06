Tie One On For Safety event hopes to curb drunk driving in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local organization is asking its community members to not drink and drive over the holiday season.

The Tie One On For Safety event held at Community Connections in Princeton, West Virginia is an event to challenge residents to stay sober behind the wheel.

This is the 35th time that Mothers Against Drunk Driving or MADD is having this event. It’s the county’s 16th year of holding this event. Last year, the event was held virtually. Lieutenant Jeremy Halsey with the Princeton Police Department said last year around the holidays, the department made about 32 DUI arrests.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett and Lieutenant Halsey said they fear the numbers may climb due to increased traveling.

“When you get out on the road and you drink and you drive, you take a chance. Not with just your life, my life, your family’s life, other people’s family’s lives, so you know, it’s just the responsibility aspect,” said Halsey.

Some tips to have a safe holiday gathering is to provide other non-alcoholic beverages drinks to designated drivers. Also, use a rideshare app like Lyft or Uber to catch a ride home.

For more tips, visit the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) website .

