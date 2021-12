The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, have been arrested in Detroit, officials say.James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting their son, Ethan, is accused of carrying out on Tuesday, when four students were killed and seven others wounded at Oxford High School.Detroit police said in the early hours of Saturday that 15-year-old Ethan’s parents had been taken into custody. Officers found the couple at what “looked like a residential building,” Detroit police spokesman Rudy Harper said.“We arrested them,” Harper said when asked if...

