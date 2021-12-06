ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Airborne Kingdom Is a Serene but Boring City Builder

By Antal Bokor
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirborne Kingdom is a peaceful city builder where you build a floating city. As with any other city building game, you have to build certain buildings to maintain population, while also making sure the infrastructure is established enough to make everything run smoothly. Except, with the floating city, the infrastructure includes...

Third Coast Review

Review: Fire Tonight Fails to Hold On to Its Spark

You can throw a stone at any digital gaming marketplace and find a dozen indie games that play with expectations or tell fascinating stories of love and loss. Fire Tonight attempts to spin a death-defying tale of two hipster 20-somethings who spend an evening escaping a fire engulfing their small college town. While this sounds charming in theory, it misses the mark on a lot of what makes indie games special.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Battlefield 2042 Has Had a Disastrous Launch

Battlefield 2042 is a first person shooter with large scale, all-out war gameplay. It features a near-future conflict which sees the US once again battling Russia. The “why” isn’t so important here—the gist is you’re fighting a near-future war, so that means familiar weaponry with a few fancy gadgets thrown in. But for a war that takes twenty years into the future, it doesn’t seem as futuristic as I’d hoped. Sure there are drones, EMPs to disable vehicles, and even healing darts, but I just don’t think its vision of future warfare goes far enough. But it doesn’t matter as long as it’s fun, right? Well, sure, but Battlefield 2042 has a bit of an uphill climb before it can be declared “fun.” Its rough start has already made the game break into the top ten worst reviewed games on Steam of all time, and I can understand the frustrations of the playerbase.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Japanese release date announced

Publisher Arc System Works and developer APlus Games have announced that River City Saga: Three Kingdoms is coming to Switch in Japan on December 16. Additionally, some new gameplay details have been revealed for the game, along with a new trailer. In addition to the game’s base mode, a 4-player...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms For Switch Launches This December (Japan)

Update [Sat 27th Nov, 2021 02:00 GMT]: Following on from this week's 35th Kunio-kun celebrations, Arc System Works and APlus Games have now locked in a Japanese release date for River City Saga: Three Kingdoms. It'll arrive via the Nintendo Switch eShop on 16th December for 3,740 yen. A bonus...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Review – Greedy For More

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling strategy game where you can build a new kingdom from the ground up, recruit people from outlying camps to join you, and protect your land and citizens from harm by arming individuals to fight against the evil Greed monsters. There is minimal instruction, and most actions are figured out through trial and error, allowing players to immerse themselves in the experience as much as possible. As a real-time strategy where you can be attacked at any moment, Kingdom Two Crowns is an exciting game despite how simple and minimalistic it looks on the surface. It is easy to spend many hours playing one campaign, and finding new solutions makes it more interesting for the next time you attempt another life.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Roguelike city builder Against the Storm adds a new coral forest biome

Against the Storm, a semi-roguelike city-building game that’s been in early access on the Epic Games Store for just over a month, just got its third major update. This patch adds a whole new biome to explore, and it makes some key changes to the resolve and orders systems that should make your next expedition out into the forest a bit smoother.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall

Virtual reality hasn’t exactly panned out the way I envisioned when consumer VR started hitting the markets a few years ago. While there have been some great VR games, that seems to be the exception rather than the rule. Coincidentally, you can almost say the same thing about the quality of Warhammer games—and with Warhammer meeting VR, I thought it was a surefire recipe for disaster. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall isn’t a disaster, but it doesn’t do too much to raise itself above mediocrity.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Here’s An In-Depth Look At VR City Builder, Little Cities

Publisher nDreams and developer PurpleYonder just gave us our best look yet at upcoming VR city-building simulator, Little Cities. Two minutes of new gameplay from the project debuted at the Upload VR Showcase today. Check it out below. Little Cities Overview Trailer. In the clip, we’re taken through exactly how...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Beautiful City-Builder Game Townscaper Now Has a Free Web Demo

Townscaper is easily one of the most beautiful games to have released this year. It sports a lovely Venetian-themed setting, where your little buildings and hamlets are surrounded entirely by water. Players click around to build new structures and construct little cities, and the fresh watercolor palette just adds to the relaxing charm of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Fights In Tight Spaces Review (PC) – Deck ‘em Deck Builder

A fantastic blend of roguelike, turn based strategy and deck build card games, Fights In Tight Spaces is a dark horse GOTY contender. The Finger Guns Review. My Agent 11 is facing off against a chunky biker boss and a pair of his pistol wielding minions. I’ve messed up and I’m cornered. Both the minions have me in their crosshairs and my only path out is blocked by the boss. My poor decisions up to this point have meant that I’ve been dealt a “Deadly Deal” injury which means I lose 3 health with each new turn (in exchange for a full health bar at the start of each fight). This fight has been going for so long, and I’ve made so many mistakes, I’ve only got 4 health left. If the next set of cards drawn aren’t in my favour, this is likely my last turn. The cards filter on to the screen and my heart sinks. I’m done for. I can’t see a way out. Only 2 of the cards deal damage and the boss still has plenty of his health remaining.
HOBBIES
Third Coast Review

Deep Rock Galactic Season 1: Rival Incursions brings New Weapons, Robots, and Rewards to Hoxxes IV

I started playing Deep Rock Galactic just this last February, and I was immediately hooked. The addictive gameplay loop, the chunky weapons, the hordes of enemies, and the obvious adoration the developers at Ghost Ship Games have for 80s action and horror movies, makes for one of the best co-op horde shooters out there. And with the release of Season 1: Rival Incursions, Deep Rock’s biggest update yet, we’ve gotten a huge amount of new content: new weapons, a new mission type, new random events, new enemies, and even a completely free battle pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Dying Light Platinum Edition Is Surprisingly Great on Switch

Dying Light is a first person action game with an emphasis on movement. You play as Kyle Crane, and agent for an organization for the GRE. Your job is to brave the zombie infested streets of Harran, fighting zombies, modifying weapons, and using your parkour skills to survive as you hunt down a man named Rais. The Platinum Edition on Switch also comes with a whole load of DLC (13!) that adds an entire game’s length to Dying Light’s already extensive campaign; with “The Following” (arguably) better than the game’s OG campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Punk Wars Review: A Fallout Inspired City Builder (PC)

Indie developers Strategy Forge S.A. deliver a new take on the 4X strategy genre, Punk Wars. Punk Wars blends steampunk, steelpunk, atompunk, and dieselpunk aesthetics into one game. The more I played it, the more my eyes glazed over. Punk Wars dropped the ball with a pretty abysmal selection of units. The most prominent victim of Strategy Forge’s design choices is the main map, which is graphically uninteresting due to its sole use of brown as basically the only color.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Space Action Game Chorus Is Elevated by Production Values

Chorus is a third person action adventure dogfighting game. In it, you play as Nara, former Cult member with a dark past in hopes of redemption from her questionable. These days instead of cleansing heretics, she helps them fight against the cult and their genocidal ways. To do that, she meets up with an old friend—a sentient ship named Forsaken, or “Forsa” for short. Forsa wants to hunt the cult for what they did to him, but after being left by Nara for seven years, Nara will have to regain Forsa’s trust. That, for you as a player, means lots of flying through space and shooting at things—which is something that Chorus does a little differently than similar games.
VIDEO GAMES
Empire

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Review

With the era of Paul W.S. Anderson’s battle-heavy Resident Evil movies now passed, the job of exploiting Capcom’s much-loved game series falls to 47 Metres Down’s Johannes Roberts, who lays claim to being a huge fan of the original two games (his film draws a lot of inspiration from the 2019 Resident Evil 2 reboot). And that certainly pays off in the faithful recreations of Raccoon City locations, some storylines and characters. Even the setting feels authentic (it takes place in 1998, which means PalmPilots in hands and 4 Non Blondes on the soundtrack).
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Dragonite and Snowball Battle in Shivre City coming to Pokémon Unite

The Pokémon Company has revealed its plans for Pokémon Unite over the festive period. Starting December 15th, players can take part in the Snowball Battle in Shivre City event. During Quick Battles, KO’d Pokemon will be frozen in place as snowmen until they revive, Delibird will appear on the field and offer players a random item if defeated, and the wild Pokémon in Shivre City’s central area will be replaced with Articuno two minutes into matches. In addition, new festive Holowear and Trainer fashion will be available.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix Halo Infinite campaign not working on PC

Halo Infinite’s highly-anticipated campaign mode is finally here and fans everywhere are scrambling to jump back into an adventure as Master Chief. While the campaign is technically available for all to enjoy, many fans are having trouble downloading it, especially on PC. If you have the Xbox Game Pass...
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: New Edition of Twilight: 2000 Brings Bleak WWIII Action to a New Generation

Free League Publishing has recently become one of my favorite sources for tabletop role-playing games, and games like MÖRK BORG and Alien: The Roleplaying Game becoming favorites at my Sunday tabletop sessions. I couldn’t help but think of both of these games as I did my first read through of the Referee’s and Player’s manuals for Twilight: 2000. On my interpretation, it takes the bleak apocalyptic feel of MÖRK BORG and marries it with the Colonial Marines from Alien: The Roleplaying Game to create an alternate history year 2000 where the Cold War went hot, and everything fell apart.
VIDEO GAMES
