A puppy or kitten top many Christmas wish lists but the Capital Humane Society wants everyone to be a responsible pet owner. Shelby Backus is the Director of Operations at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center with the Capital Humane Society and says, “Those considering giving a pet as a present, make sure all parties involved are okay with it. If you are buying for a family member who doesn’t live with you,. make sure the parents in the household are okay with it because they are the ones in charge of taking care of it.”

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO