China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region,” according to US defence secretary Lloyd Austin.Mr Austin made the remarks in Seoul on Thursday following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart. The talks largely focused on challenges from China and North Korea.He vowed that the US would “maintain its capability to defend and deter” potential threats posed by China.Beijing’s military aggression and its drive to counter American influence in Asia have been a cause of concern for Washington. Relations between the US and China remain troubled over the issue of Taiwan, which Joe Biden has said he...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 6 DAYS AGO