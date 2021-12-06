ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Remembers the Day the World Changed 80 Years Ago at Pearl Harbor

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The United States marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Tuesday as the number of Americans belonging to the "Greatest Generation" who lived through World War Two dwindles. The attack on Dec. 7, 1941 shook a...

