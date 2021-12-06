ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Penn National spinoff acquiring Live! Casino Philadelphia real estate as part of $1.81 billion transaction

By Laura Smythe
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The $700 million Live! Casino and...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Philadelphia Business Journal

Saint-Gobain North America CEO calls $2.3B acquisition 'a great opportunity for Philadelphia'

Saint-Gobain is expanding aggressively in North America, and its headquarters in Malvern could see significant growth as a result. The French construction materials giant announced the $2.3 billion acquisition of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP), a chemical and materials maker, on Monday. Saint-Gobain North America CEO Mark Rayfield called the deal "a great opportunity for Philadelphia."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Business
Philadelphia Business Journal

French life sciences firm Roquette to open $25M research and development lab, regional HQ in Montco

Roquette, a family-owned business in France that produces plant-based ingredients used by pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, plans to build a $25 million regional headquarters in Montgomery County. The space will include a research and development lab, as well as an innovation center. The 23,000-square-foot complex, expected to open during the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

3 Philadelphia-area startups make CB Insights' 2021 Digital Health 150 list

CB Insights' third annual list of the world's "most promising" digital health startups includes early-stage companies from 18 countries. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Real Estate#Packer#Penn National#Hotel Philadelphia
Philadelphia Business Journal

Life Sciences Pennsylvania moving headquarters to King of Prussia

After more than a decade in Wayne, Life Sciences Pennsylvania is moving its headquarters to Discovery Labs in King of Prussia. Chris Molineaux, the CEO of the life sciences industry trade group, said the move is being made in part to accommodate the organization's growing membership, which now includes more than 860 pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, diagnostic, contract research and related companies.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia's startup scene is booming. VC leaders lay out what's pushing it forward and what could slow the growth.

Greater Philadelphia’s venture capital landscape is in stark contrast from what it was a decade ago, buoyed by successful serial founders and enormous funding rounds, but ongoing problems facing the region could hold back hinder growth, VC leaders say. The venture scene in Philadelphia is “night and day” compared to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
Philadelphia Business Journal

Here's what SeventySix Capital's Wayne Kimmel looks for when investing

Wayne Kimmel, managing partner at Conshohocken's SeventySix Capital, is always seeking new entrepreneurs to back. His sports-focused venture capital firm looks at about 150 business plans each month, but the firm is also constantly sifting through social media and attending conferences to meet entrepreneurs who could be a good fit, Kimmel said during the Philadelphia Business Journal's "Connecting with Venture Capitalists" event on Thursday.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

Malvern-based Saint-Gobain expanding North American operations with $2.3B acquisition

French construction materials company Saint-Gobain, which has its North American headquarters in Malvern, is acquiring GCP Applied Technologies for $2.3 billion in cash. Saint-Gobain hopes the acquisition of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GCP, a chemical and materials maker, will allow the construction giant to expand its North American operations and further its strategy as a "worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction," according to the company.
MALVERN, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy