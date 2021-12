Jurgen Klopp has played down a comment he made about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last weekend, saying it was meant ironically.On Saturday, Klopp seemed to express frustration with the timing of AFCON, at which Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are set to feature in the new year.Of the tournament, which runs from 9 January until 6 February, Klopp said: “I’ve heard that so often that there’s no international break until March. In January, there’s a little tournament in Africa, I just want to say, and I think Asia is playing games, too. South...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO