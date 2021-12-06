ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Together to host Christmas festival at Court Square

By Sy Becker
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The non-profit “Springfield Together” will sponsor its first Christmas Festival at Court Square.

Picture Court Square park hosting thousands of children in the Christmas spirit. This day long holiday festival will take place on December 19th, the week before Christmas. It’s being put on by Springfield Together, who’ve asserted their community commitments with helping distribute food to needy families during the peak of the pandemic.

They played a major role along with the Springfield Elks with a Halloween celebration this past October and now they’re taking the next step.

Open Pantry in Springfield will offer meals to go on Christmas

Gary Delisle, the president of Springfield Together told 22News, “We’re prepared to handle up to four thousand children to provide goodie bags, hot chocolate, chocolate chip cookies, music, Santa Claus, that’s confirmed he will be there.”

During Monday’s city hall news conference, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood threw their support fully behind Springfield Together’s latest gesture furthering community spirit this holiday season.

“A tremendous amount of events. It really started out in the Forest Park area, with the elks and the teachers,” Mayor Sarno said.

“I’m all about it, because I’m all about having the officers mixed up with the community in good events. Kids getting to know the officers, that’s what community relations is all about,” said Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood explained.

The city’s first holiday festival at Court Square Park is less than two weeks away, an event its sponsor hopes becomes an annual celebration.

