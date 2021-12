Mark Stoops isn’t sure how emotional the Wildcats’ matchup with Iowa in the Citrus Bowl will be. Stoops’ father, Ron, was buried with the jersey that Mark wore while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He and two of his brothers, Bob and Mike, played at and got their coaching careers kick-started with the Hawkeyes. Mark recalls playing in high school football games on Friday nights and then driving 10 hours overnight from Struthers, Ohio, to Iowa City, Iowa, to watch his brothers play.

