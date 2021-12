GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The College Football Playoff is in its eighth season, and you don't need to be Rece Davis to know the two programs that have dominated the era. They are synonymous with Saban and Dabo – Alabama and Clemson. Top-ranked Alabama is headed to the CFB Playoff for the seventh time, while Clemson, not part of the four-team playoff this season, has appeared six times. Oklahoma and Ohio State have each made four appearances.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO