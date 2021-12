Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines the significance of them moving forward. With Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back from injuries for the first time since Week 8, the Arizona Cardinals flew into Chicago and rag-dolled the Bears. And, atop the top-heavy NFC standings, the Cardinals became the league's first team to win 10 games. At this point, a lot would have to go wrong for them to miss the postseason: Their playoff odds are now greater than 99%.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO