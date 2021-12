Liverpool won a fifth straight Champions League group stage game as they saw off Porto 2-0 on Wednesday night.Otavio had the first big chance of the night but sent an effort wide of what was effectively an open goal.Sadio Mane thought he had put the Reds ahead before the break when he ran through from Thiago’s pass and side-footed in, but a VAR check ruled it offside. Nothing stopped Thiago himself celebrating soon after the restart though, with a fantastic half-volley from distance finding the bottom corner.Takumi Minamino also saw a strike ruled out for offside, before Mohamed Salah made...

