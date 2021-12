WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran on Monday spoke on the U.S. Senate Floor to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole. “I am honored to hold Sen. Dole’s seat representing Kansas in the U.S. Senate, and every time I open my desk and see his name carved into this drawer, I am reminded of the boy from Russell, Kansas, who dedicated his life to our country,” said Sen. Moran. “Sen. Dole was the embodiment of the American spirit and the greatest of our Greatest Generation. To the people of Russell and to the people across Kansas, thank you for the manner in which you have treated and respected a man worthy of our respect.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO