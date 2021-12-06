ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharrell Williams to deliver NSU commencement address for December 2021 graduates

By Sarah Fearing
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach native and music artist Pharrell Williams will deliver the keynote commencement address for Norfolk State University’s December 2021 graduating class.

NSU made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying the in-person commencement ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. It will also be live-streamed on the University’s website at www.nsu.edu .

During the ceremony, NSU will confer nearly 400 degrees to candidates who have completed associate, baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral degrees.

Williams will be awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree by NSU.

NSU gave background on Williams’ accomplishments, and called him a “longtime advocate against racial injustice.” Williams was a critical part of discussions with Gov. Ralph Northam about making Juneteenth a paid state holiday.

Williams, the brain behind the successful 2019 Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach , has received 13 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award nomination for his song “Happy,” and an Academy Award nomination for co-producing Best Picture-nominated “Hidden Figures” and a Golden Globe nomination for co-scoring the film.

Williams was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with Chad Hugo for their work as The Neptunes.

Guests must have tickets to attend the ceremony, which are given to the graduates. NSU also requires attendees to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the ceremony.

Officials ask attendees to plan to bring their government ID, vaccination card, or proof of COVID-19 result. NSU will have limited and reduced capacity for their events due to COVID-19 guidelines. Each cleared graduate will only receive 6 graduation tickets for the ceremony.

For more information or to ask questions, visit www.nsu.edu/commencement or email commencement@nsu.edu .

