AC Milan v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp set to rotate side for final group game

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he will rotate his side for their final Champions League group game at AC Milan, for fear of retribution from his medical...

Tribal Football

AC Milan rival Liverpool for Leeds winger Raphinha

AC Milan are ready to act on their long-term interest for Leeds United winger Raphinha. Local sources say Milan are lining up a bid for the Brazil international. Milan have been monitoring the progress of Raphinha for some time, even since his days at Ligue 1 side Rennes. Fellow Premier...
Roberto Firmino
Harvey Elliott
James Milner
Jurgen Klopp
90min.com

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool 'legend' Divock Origi

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has labelled Divock Origi a Reds ‘legend’ after his stoppage time winner against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp's men were dominant at Molineux and knew they had a huge chance to take advantage of Chelsea’s defeat earlier in the day. But the game looked like it was slipping away from them until Origi popped up to win it in the 94th minute.
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no doubts about ‘outstanding’ Andy Robertson

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson remains manager Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice left-back despite the improvement of Kostas Tsimikas coinciding with a perceived dip in the Scotland captain’s usual all-action form.Robertson has not started the last two matches due to an injury sustained on international duty but looks set to return for Saturday’s visit of Southampton.In his absence Tsimikas, in his second season at Anfield after a Covid-impacted maiden campaign, has impressed to the point where he is putting pressure on Robertson’s previously-undisputed spot as regular starter.But Klopp has dismissed suggestions the Scot, who has been one of the club’s most over-worked players...
newschain

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have set a new mark with Everton victory

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes their resounding Merseyside derby victory over Everton at Goodison Park has set a benchmark for the rest of the season. His side went to Old Trafford and hammered Manchester United 5-0 in October but Klopp was more impressed with the way his players handled the occasion of a feisty encounter against their near-neighbours to walk away with a 4-1 win.
BBC

AC Milan v Liverpool: Who makes your Reds starting XI?

Liverpool take on AC Milan in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?. The Reds have already qualified for the knockout rounds but will want to keep their 100% record in the group stages. So will Jurgen Klopp choose to rest some...
Europe
A.C. Milan
Champions League
Liverpool F.C.
Sports
d1softballnews.com

Tomorrow Milan-Liverpool, Klopp: “I’ll do some rotations. Salah? I can’t change them all”

Already qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League and certain of first place in the group, Liverpool are facing the away match in Milan with the strength of the table. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have full points and their only real goal may be to close the group with a clear path. Opposite, AC Milan chasing an unexpected qualification. On the eve of the match, scheduled for tomorrow at 21 at San Siro, Jurgen Klopp speaks. All his words live on TMW.
Yardbarker

Probable XIs for Milan vs. Liverpool – Ibrahimovic and Leao in with Klopp set to rotate

On the day before AC Milan’s crucial Champions League clash against Liverpool, news is beginning to emerge regarding how both sides might line-up. MilanNews reports how in the event of a victory against Liverpool and as long as Porto don’t win against Atletico Madrid (providing the LaLiga champions don’t win by more goals than the Rossoneri), Milan would somehow get themselves into the last 16 of the competitions.
BBC

Klopp on Liverpool rotation, Salah contract and Origi

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media as he prepares for the Champions League match with AC Milan on Tuesday night. Squad rotation is a must because of Liverpool's current schedule. "We have to rotate," said Klopp. "The medical department would smash me if I play the same side again. We cannot change all the players but changing some will give us higher energy levels."
theScore

Klopp: Medical team will 'smash' me if squad isn't rotated vs. Milan

Liverpool, Dec 6, 2021 (AFP) - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted on Monday he would rotate his team for their final Champions League group match against AC Milan otherwise his medical department would "smash" him. The Anfield side travel to Italy for Tuesday's match assured of top spot in Group...
