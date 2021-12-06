AC Milan v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp set to rotate side for final group game

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson remains manager Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice left-back despite the improvement of Kostas Tsimikas coinciding with a perceived dip in the Scotland captain’s usual all-action form.Robertson has not started the last two matches due to an injury sustained on international duty but looks set to return for Saturday’s visit of Southampton.In his absence Tsimikas, in his second season at Anfield after a Covid-impacted maiden campaign, has impressed to the point where he is putting pressure on Robertson’s previously-undisputed spot as regular starter.But Klopp has dismissed suggestions the Scot, who has been one of the club’s most over-worked players...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO