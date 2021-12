A Houston-based company is ordered to pay the state more than 15-million-dollars for an oil spill in Galveston Bay. A towboat owned by Kirby Inland Marine collided with a cargo ship in March 2014, resulting in the spill. The towboat pushed two 300-foot-long oil barges across the Houston Ship Channel into the path of the ship. One of the barges spilled about 168-thousand-gallons of oil, which caused environmental damage all the way to Padre Island. The Coast Guard and the state were involved in the cleanup afterward.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO