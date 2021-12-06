Elderly Man Killed in Horrific Blaze Set by Daughter’s Roommate, Police Say

A British man says he is lucky to be alive after a romp of 20 otters brutally attacked him in a Singapore park. Graham George Spencer described his harrowing ordeal to the Straits Times, saying the otters bit his ankles, legs, and buttocks some 26 times in an attack that lasted a mere 10 seconds. Spencer says he was taking a morning stroll through the park when a jogger apparently startled them as they were crossing the footpath in front of him. The otters then “went crazy,” according to Spencer’s account, and lunged at him instead of the runner. “I actually thought I was going to die,” he said. “They were going to kill me.” He was saved when a friend who was in front of him ran toward the attacking otters and screamed at them. “If it wasn’t for my friend, I don’t think I’d still be here,” he told a local news outlet. “I’d be dead.” People in Singapore have been grappling with their love for the adorable critters that have become emboldened and increasingly aggressive during COVID lockdown measures.

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO