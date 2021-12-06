ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Elderly Man Killed in Horrific Blaze Set by Daughter’s Roommate, Police Say

By Zoe Richards
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Pennsylvania man has been accused of stealing his roommate’s car and driving two hours to her parents’ home to set a trio of fires that killed the woman’s father, authorities said. During a news conference on Monday, a top prosecutor in Bucks County said that Christopher Gillie, 61,...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

TheDailyBeast

FedEx Driver Says Grief Made Him Toss $40K Worth of Packages Into Ravine

An Alabama FedEx driver who allegedly threw around 400 packages in a ravine told police officers he was grieving a family death, among “other issues.” The suspect, 22-year-old Deandre Rayshaun Charleston, told officers the death made him uninterested in delivering the packages, which had a total value of $40,000. A passerby later came across the packages while on a walking trail. “It appeared that he was very sorrowful for what he’d done and just admitted he was having some hard times in his life and just made poor choices,” Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Friday. Charleston was charged with five counts of felony cargo theft and faced five warrants on Friday. However, he wasn’t in custody as of the news conference, as Moon said he was “delivering packages for another company.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘Hero’ College Student Died Helping Car Crash Victims, Family Says

A 21-year-old Kansas State University veterinary student is being called a “hero” after she was killed while running through a highway to try and help crash victims, her family says. Autumn Johnson, from Alaska, was hit by a box truck after running through the state’s Interstate 70 to help people who were involved in a rollover crash, according to the Kansas City Star. She was later taken to a Topeka, Kansas, hospital, where she was pronounced dead. “Autumn Johnson died rushing to help total strangers in their time of crisis,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page. “That is who she was and what her passion encompassed; helping those who needed assistance.” Her university concurred. “We all share in shock and sorrow at this tragic loss,” KSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Bonnie Rush said. “Autumn was an incredible individual.” The crash victim, a 20-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the 37-year-old truck driver was also not hurt.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Man Convicted of Kidnapping, Torturing Plastic Surgeon With Blowtorch

A man has been found guilty of kidnapping a plastic surgeon and torturing him with a blowtorch in a deranged bid to extort him in 2019. Serge Nkorina, 56, abducted Dr. Nader Shehata from a Hallandale Beach Walmart at gunpoint with the help of an accomplice in 2019. The two men cut the doctor, tased him, and burned his hands with a blowtorch but ultimately could not gain access to his home or medical practice. They abandoned him in the parking lot of the Cheetah Gentleman’s Club, where police found him bound by his hands and feet and honking the horn. The doctor had treated Nkorina’s wife. Nkorina’s accomplice, Justin Boccio, had already pleaded guilty to kidnapping in federal court. Nkorina himself was extradited from Spain for his trial in federal court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Minnesota Sheriff Is Sorry About His Drunk-Driving Crash

A Minnesota sheriff is facing four drunk driving charges after crashing a car owned by the county with a sky-high blood alcohol level, the Douglas County district attorney announced Friday. Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson rolled his car over around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near the city of Alexandria, where a sheriff’s association gathering was happening, authorities say. A urine sample sh0wed Hutchinson had a blood alcohol level of .13, almost twice the legal limit, the DA said. No one else was injured. Hutchinson is charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired, carrying a firearm while under the influence, and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, all misdemeanors. The sheriff apologized Wednesday afternoon for his “inexcusable decision.”
MINNESOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Parents of Missing 5-Year-Old in Custody While Cops Hunt for Her

The parents of a missing 5-year-old Washington girl are in custody while police search for the child. Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson were initially arrested on an obstruction charge but are now being held on suspicion of manslaughter, authorities said. The vanished girl, Oakley Carlson, was in foster care until she was 3 and her foster parents told KIRO they begged officials not to return her to her biological parents in 2019. Police are trying to find anyone who has seen Oakley in the last year, and officers are searching the Grays Harbor County home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Last Hospitalized Victim of Oxford High Shooting Is Out of ICU

The last hospitalized victim of the Oxford High School shooting was released from the ICU on Thursday, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said in a statement. The 17-year-old female student will stay in a regular hospital room for four to six weeks of rehabilitation. Three students died on the day of the Nov. 30 shooting—17-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. A fourth, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, died the following day. Seven people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl who was shot multiple times and came off a ventilator last week. The parents of another girl who was struck in the neck have filed twin $100 million lawsuits against the school. The school of 1,800 students plans to remain closed until January.
OXFORD, NY
TheDailyBeast

Florida College Student Was Planning Campus Bloodbath, Cops Say

A college student in Florida is facing a slew of charges after tipsters informed police that he was planning to “enact a Columbine” on campus, a reference to the 1999 Colorado school shooting that killed 15, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a news conference. John Hagins, 19, who attends Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and allegedly planned to carry out the mass shooting on the last day of school before winter break, was arrested Thursday outside his apartment. He is accused of attempted first-degree homicide, terrorism, and making written threats to injure or kill, according to authorities. When cops went to detain Hagins, they found a Kel Tec SUB2000 collapsible rifle in Hagins’ backpack along with “hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” Daytona Beach police said in a news release. “It appears Hagins sold his vehicle to purchase that gun and ammunition.” “Detectives are still trying to piece together the exact motive, but we have learned that Hagins was in danger of failing classes at [Embry-Riddle] and was also cited for a traffic infraction while on campus yesterday,” the release said. Hagins is now jailed without bond.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Fight Between Two Pre-Teen Boys in Georgia Ends With Murder Charge

A argument between two pre-teen Georgia boys on Thursday evening ended with one dead and the other facing murder charges. Clayton County police charged an unnamed 12-year-old with murder as a juvenile, as well as aggravated assault, and cruelty to children after they allege he shot his 11-year-old friend, Elyjah Monson. The boys were walking with a group near the apartment complex both of their families reside in when a fight broke out, police said. A witness told Fox 5 Atlanta, “One of them was saying ‘you play too much man,’ and he pulled out gun and shot him in the head.”
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Oxford Teachers Union Breaks Silence After Shooting

The head of the union that represents teachers at Oxford High School spoke to the public Friday for the first time since the shooting that left four dead and seven wounded, praising the “quick action of teachers, support staff and administrators” during the late November rampage. Jim Gibbons, president of the Oxford Education Association, said Friday on a Zoom call, “We are changed forever by the events of the past 11 days, but to know that so many are standing with us provides more comfort than I can possibly say.” Gibbons said that teachers’ active shooter training “saved lives.” Parents of two survivors of the shooting, one of whom was shot in the neck, have filed a $100 million suit against the school and named two teachers as defendants, alleging their negligence allowed the shooting to happen. Gibbons did not mention the lawsuit Friday.
OXFORD, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘Inexcusable Decision’: Minnesota Sheriff Apologizes for Boozing Before Car Crash

Hennepin County, Minnesota, Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said he made an “inexcusable decision” when he drank alcohol before driving early Wednesday morning and ultimately wrecked his car. Hutchinson was transported to the hospital with serious, though non-life-threatening injuries following his crash around 2:30 a.m. No one else was injured in the crash, which is now being investigated as a DUI. “I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry. As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me.” The vehicle Hutchinson crashed was owned by the county, state patrol told KMSP, and the incident occurred near a statewide sheriffs’ association gathering.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
TheDailyBeast

20 Otters Bite Man 26 Times in 10 Seconds in Brutal Attack

A British man says he is lucky to be alive after a romp of 20 otters brutally attacked him in a Singapore park. Graham George Spencer described his harrowing ordeal to the Straits Times, saying the otters bit his ankles, legs, and buttocks some 26 times in an attack that lasted a mere 10 seconds. Spencer says he was taking a morning stroll through the park when a jogger apparently startled them as they were crossing the footpath in front of him. The otters then “went crazy,” according to Spencer’s account, and lunged at him instead of the runner. “I actually thought I was going to die,” he said. “They were going to kill me.” He was saved when a friend who was in front of him ran toward the attacking otters and screamed at them. “If it wasn’t for my friend, I don’t think I’d still be here,” he told a local news outlet. “I’d be dead.” People in Singapore have been grappling with their love for the adorable critters that have become emboldened and increasingly aggressive during COVID lockdown measures.
ACCIDENTS
