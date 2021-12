Nicaragua has severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and will not maintain any official contact with the democratically ruled island, in a move that will boost Beijing and anger Washington.“The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any contact or official relationship,” said a statement released by the country’s foreign ministry on Thursday in Spanish and English.The People’s Republic of China was the only legitimate government that represented all of China, it said, backing up Beijing’s claim of ownership of the self-governing island democracy.“Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory,”...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO