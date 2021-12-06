ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

What The 5 Main Categories Of Food Delivery Services Can Teach Us About Differentiation

By Kyle Young
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago

Meal delivery once felt like a frivolity to many people. But a combination of increasing busyness and the limitations created by the coronavirus pandemic have grown the meal delivery space into a cherished necessity for millions of families. A flood of competing services have attempted to capitalize on these...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

REEF to Buy 2ndKitchen Food Delivery Service

REEF, which operates delivery kitchens, logistics and proximity hubs, has bought virtual kitchen company 2ndKitchen, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. 2ndKitchen’s services help bars, breweries, hotels and other businesses partner with hyper-local restaurants in order to offer custom food experiences, add new customers and make more money.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

US and Canadian Delivery Service to Acquire Another U.S. Delivery Services Company, Executes New Canadian Service Agreement in the Same Week

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Last week, ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTC: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0), a US and Canadian-based organization specializing in last-mile delivery services and logistics-related solutions, announced that it would acquire another well-known and currently unnamed U.S. delivery service, citing a “letter of intent” between both parties after almost 8 months of successful, rapidly-growing co-operations at the company’s west coast facility.
RETAIL
TechRadar

Amazon set to become the largest delivery service in the US

UPS and FedEx could soon be beat at their own game by Amazon as the ecommerce giant is set to become the largest package delivery service in the US next year. As reported by CNBC, the company's CEO of its worldwide consumer business Dave Clark spoke with the news outlet in an interview on Squawk Box in which he revealed that Amazon is poised to overtake its longstanding rivals in the shipping business, saying:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Supermarkets#Advertising#Accordinging#Cnbc#Munchery#The Low Cost Leaders One#Everyplate
kentreporter.com

What the Custom Writing Service Industry Boom Tells Us About Modern Education

Educators across the US sound the alarm: professional custom writing companies threaten the very fundamentals of higher education! Students from community colleges and top universities order academic papers online to make the grade while literally learning nothing. Teachers paint odious images of doctors and engineers with diplomas but without knowledge.
EDUCATION
Wired

'Worker Data Science' Can Teach Us How to Fix the Gig Economy

Interest in worker data and inquiries into the “black box of the platform” stem from two key issues. First, gig and platform workers know they generate vast amounts of valuable data. Platforms engage in what has been called “dual value production,” where any profit the company makes through its service is “augmented by the use and speculative value of the data” produced before, during, and after. In effect, by demanding to be shown the algorithmic processes that shape their work experiences, gig workers are asking to understand how their labor generates value for the company. This is a demand to be recognized and compensated.
SCIENCE
Bay News 9

Local food delivery service takes on Uber Eats, GrubHub

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Mike Magee has made a career out of helping restaurants build a better business, but after the pandemic cut into his consulting business, he literally took his efforts to the streets of Saint Petersburg. What You Need To Know. Mike Magee started Loco Tampa Bay. It’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Forbes

Why Logistics Technology Matters

Founder/CEO of HyperTrack, the largest community of logistics tech builders in the world. The largest muscles in the human body are in the back. Yet, we work hard to put up an attractive front as an indicator of strength. Businesses are run similarly. The global market size of marketing tech is seven times that of logistics tech, despite the global market size of logistics being twice that of e-commerce. This gap is filling faster than meets the eye. Here's why.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Publix
Fortune

What an autonomous ship named Mayflower can teach us about building better A.I.

As an American living in England, it is sometimes hard to get into the Thanksgiving spirit. After all, the fourth Thursday in November is just another working day here in the U.K. Although turkey and cranberries are a staple at British Christmas dinners, they aren’t yet easy to find in the supermarkets a month out from that holiday. And pumpkin pie? Forget about it.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
smallbusinessbrain

How Do Big Companies Use Customer Data

Customer data is a valuable resource that companies use for their purposes and needs. And while people interact with various businesses, the data can be provided through such sources as social media, surveys, mobile applications, and many other different platforms, which enable the companies to affect people’s decisions on various issues. A successful business strategy depends on how carefully the data is collected. A lot of firms are coming up with incredible ways to take advantage of data by using a particular method and solving plenty of serious problems. Thus, considering some algorithms can help to enhance consumers’ lives in really cool and fun ways. Suppose you are a student who deals with business topics a lot but has problems with assignments and papers. Many students use the writing services’ assistance to cope with the most complicated tasks. Thus, young people visit scamfighter to read the reviews and find the best essay service to fit their requirements. Managing your tasks would be easier than ever with the help of professionals.
ECONOMY
fox5dc.com

Robotics company paying $200K for use of someone’s face, voice

Promobot, a robot manufacturing company, is choosing a candidate whose likeness would become the new face and voice for a new humanoid robot the company is planning to create. The robotics company has offered to pay someone $200,000 for their face and voice to use on a humanoid robot for use in hotels, malls and other "crowded places," according to a company news release.
BUSINESS
restaurantdive.com

Reef acquires hospitality startup 2nd Kitchen

Reef has acquired 2nd Kitchen, a virtual kitchen startup that allows hotels and other businesses to serve food without operating their own onsite kitchens, the company announced Tuesday. 2nd Kitchen will be folded into Reef's existing branding and operate as part of Reef's hospitality division, but the 2nd Kitchen leadership...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Brick-And-Mortar Boom Comes As Retail E-Commerce Becomes More Reliant on Physical Stores

The U.S. has seen several retailers across the country forced to close their brick-and-mortar stores amid the rise of e-commerce over the past few years. However, we are in the midst of a brick-and-mortar boom, with retailers expected to open more stores this year than they close, for the first time since 2017, according to an analysis of more than 900 chains by IHL Group, a research and advisory company. At the same time, the e-commerce businesses of retailers have become more dependent on physical stores to fulfill orders, especially during the holiday shopping season. Lionesque Group CEO Melissa Gonzalez joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Smart lockers add seamless pickup to ghost kitchens

Over the past two years, amid the surge of off-premise dining, ghost kitchens saw unprecedented growth and success. The growth of these technology-driven, off-premise-only facilities accelerated rapidly in 2020, and they are projected to account for 21% of total U.S. restaurant market share by 2025, according to research from CBRE.
LIFESTYLE
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

The Drive-Thru Customer Experience Revolutionized Through AI

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has not only transformed the global social, political, and economic climate, but has also changed how businesses operate. Restaurants were especially hard hit, and as the dust settles on the pandemic’s impact on the industry, they are forever altered. As a result, many beloved restaurants have permanently closed, there is an industry-wide shortage of labor, and the future is still shrouded in uncertainty.
CELL PHONES
Retail Wire

Will DoorDash win the ultra-fast delivery race?

One of the biggest app-based delivery services is offering customers in select markets a service that will get them their grocery orders even faster than usual. DoorDash has announced that it will be offering ultra-fast grocery delivery with a new service in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, according to Axios. Customers in the delivery area can order products available in the DashMart warehouse and, for a charge of between 99 cents and $1.99, expect to receive them in 10 to 15 minutes. DoorDash will hire full-time employees at $15 per hour plus benefits for the service via a new subsidiary called DashCorp, rather than use their typical contract workers. Employees will carry out deliveries on e-bikes.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

To Win Over Highest-Value Customers, Restaurants Must Take a Tip from Grocery Startups

Online grocery is getting faster and faster. Throughout 2021, ultrafast grocery startups have been popping up all over the world, and in early December, delivery giant DoorDash made its first move into the space with the announcement of its own 10-15 minute grocery and convenience delivery option. Meanwhile, restaurant deliveries continue to take up to an hour. Now, if restaurants want to win over their best customers from third-party aggregators, they will need to pick up the pace.
FOOD & DRINKS
martechseries.com

Brand Keys To Release World’s Largest, Continuous Brand Tracking Database January 2022

Brands Will Have Access to 25 Years of Key Loyalty Indicators (KLIs) That Are Predictive of Consumer Behavior and Economic Outcomes. Brand Keys, the global leader in brand loyalty and emotional customer engagement research announced the pending release of the world’s largest and most-continuous database of predictive brand loyalty metrics in January 2022.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Forbes

289K+
Followers
88K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy