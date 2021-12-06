Tree Ninjas Tree Service repairs yard, replaces tree after mistakenly cutting down St. Pete family’s beloved oak

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA ) – Sarah Martinez finally doesn’t cringe when she looks out the window at her yard. She has new sod and a new tree – quite the difference from last month after Tree Ninjas Tree Service got the wrong house and cut down her tree , instead of one for her neighbor who actually hired the company.

“We just wanted him to do what he said he was going to do the original day, which was fix it,” she said.

Martinez turned to Better Call Behnken for help when she says the company’s Ronnie Pownall did just a little work to fix the yard and then left the family on their own.

“And we said that to him, ‘mistakes happen. this is a grave mistake but we just need you to do the right thing and fix it’ and he totally said he would the day of, and I believed him,” she said.

The couple wanted their sod replaced, the stump ground down, roots removed and broken sprinkler heads replaced. They wanted the yard put back together, and a replacement tree. He came back and did some work, but she still wasn’t happy.

“He said, ‘I just don’t have the equipment for this, you guys are asking too much, good luck,’” Martinez said. “I said, ‘there’s a huge root, which was there, it’s sticking out of the ground.’ And he told me, ‘well the root was here before I got here,’ and I said, ‘well yes, but it was hooked to a tree.’”

Pownall went inside the business when Better Call Behnken showed up with questions. He later sent a statement and promised to make things right.

Weeks later, Martinez says Pownall made good on his promise. In addition to paying for the new tree and sod installation, Martinez says Tree Ninjas Tree Service also paid her family more than $1,000 to compensate them for work they had to do, such as grinding down and removing the tree stump and roots.

“I appreciate you getting it done,” she said. “He definitely wanted to get involved as soon as he saw you and heard from you.”

