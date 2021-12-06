ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Why a hospital exec says COVID-19 cases in Springfield could double next week

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yq76k_0dFhLLt800

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Steve Edwards, the CEO of CoxHealth, says COVID-19 hospitalizations have steadily risen over the past two weeks, and he expects the trend to continue.

TOP STORY: Fort Leonard Wood soldier part of murder investigation hours after wedding

In a tweet Monday, Edwards said there are 58 people hospitalized at CoxHealth today, but the forecast for next week, the week of December 13, is for hospitalizations to be between 81 and 92 at Cox.

Edwards went on to say the number of cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is still growing, and the Omicron variant has not been detected in Greene County at this time.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 Dashboard , an average of 99 people per day are being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Greene County. Between all hospitals in the county, there are 92 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, December 6. 49.49 percent of residents five and older are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Half the people older than 5 in Greene County are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shared Friday that 50% of people in the county who are older than 5 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes as the Health Department and hospital leaders urge caution going into the holiday season since cases and hospitalizations are rising. An average of 98 people are being […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield mystery smell: community reacts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you were out and about today in Springfield, you might have smelled something not so pleasant in the air. We received reports from people all over Springfield that something foul-smelling was permeating the air. Missouri State University student Korrin Williams described the smell as like manure or something rotten. She says […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Coronavirus
City
Delta, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Greene County, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Greene County, MO
Health
Springfield, MO
Health
County
Greene County, MO
Greene County, MO
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Coxhealth#Omicron#Covid 19 Dashboard#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

New CFO fund helps employees and job seekers with transportation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Community Foundation of the Ozarks announced its “Let’s Get to Work Fund” Wednesday morning. The fund will support both workers and job seekers who are facing transportation problems that make it hard for them to get hired or keep their current jobs. With a $350,000 commitment from CFO and other donors, such as […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KOLR10 News

Branson school threat: Police say threat was “non-credible”

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson police and school authorities have deemed threats made Friday morning by a student to be “non-credible” and are coordinating with Taney County Juvenile Office regarding the student’s conduct. A news release from the police today states that the Branson Police Department responded about 7 a.m. to a 911 call regarding a […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy