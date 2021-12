Got a next-gen console? Then Dauntless is going to look a lot prettier, as of this Thursday. If you’ve never played Dauntless then check out our review. It’s a Monster Hunter-style free-to-play action RPG which, it might surprise you to learn, is actually good. Even better, it “…never makes you feel like you’re missing out if you don’t spend any money.” A F2P game that doesn’t punish you for not spending money? What madness is this?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO