The American car industry has traditionally been shielded from the majority of foreign imports, but more international competitors are starting to make inroads into our market. The Chinese are already plotting an EV takeover, and India has been exporting the oddball Mahindra Roxor, a Jeep Wrangler knockoff. Americans are very particular about off-road vehicles, so it will be interesting to see what the market makes of the latest arrival: the 2022 Bremach 4×4 SUV. This Russian mid-sized off-roader made its debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show last week with an MSRP of only $26,405. The Bremach is being imported by a Southern California-based company, and seems to have dropped the "Taos" name, which could have caused a serious headache since the Volkswagen Taos is also new on the scene.

BUYING CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO