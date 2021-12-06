ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chimayo, NM

Chimayo community mourns after two children killed in a house fire

By Ariana Kraft
 4 days ago

CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – A house fire in northern New Mexico left two young sisters dead over the weekend. There’s not much left inside the home in Chimayo, just charred and water-damaged remnants of furniture and other belongings.

The Santa Fe County Fire Department was called to the home early Saturday morning. Inside, they found the two girls, ages 10 and 12. According to a GoFundMe, the girls, Elliana and Aaleah, suffered from smoke inhalation.

Captain Jimmy Vigil with the state’s Fire Investigations Bureau says crews started performing medical treatment for the girls and took them to St. Vincent’s hospital. That’s where the attending physician pronounced them dead.

Investigators say it could take weeks to determine how the fire started. They also say they believe there were other family members inside the home at the time of the fire who called 911 but didn’t give any more details.

The tiny village of Chimayo is pretty remote, but investigators are not questioning the response time to the fire. “I do not see any issues with their response times,” said Vigil says. “Chimayo is far, and is very rural but I believe Santa Fe County [fire department] responded very professionally.”

Community members are holding a candlelight vigil at the Santuario de Chimayo Monday evening. The GoFundMe is set up to help the girls’ parents with funeral costs. So far they’ve raised $600 out of their $12,000 goal.

