We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Verizon decided years ago to go all-in on 5G mmW, the fastest type of 5G that they could pop up on a little tower of a corner block in a city and demonstrate stupidly fast speedtests through in order to sell us on a 5G future. I’m still not sure they made the right bet there, as T-Mobile has since jumped out to an enormous 5G lead using (actually good) mid-band 5G they acquired from Sprint, while Verizon and AT&T have had to switch their focus and efforts onto playing catch-up in the coming years with C-Band spectrum.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO