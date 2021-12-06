ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accell’s new Thunderbolt 4 dock offers high-speed data transfers, plenty of ports

By Ed Hardy
Cult of Mac
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Accell Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station allows multiple peripheral connections to Mac through a single Thunderbolt 4 cable. It turns a single Thunderbolt port into two, while also offering DisplayPort, USB-A, Ethernet and more. The professional-grade hub is available for purchase starting Monday. Accell Thunderbolt 4 dock is powerful...

VentureBeat

Amazon’s AWS expands free ‘egress’ data transfer limits

Amazon’s AWS cloud division has announced a notable expansion of its free tier, increasing the amount of data that customers can transfer from AWS regions to the internet, and from its CloudFront content delivery network (CDN), before they have to start paying. This move is likely designed to counter growing...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock review

Another highly flexible Thunderbolt 4 dock, but there is little original here to make this desirable. Sonnet’s confusion over Thunderbolt 3 compatibility is also not helpful to prospective buyers. With Intel having delivered a new Thunderbolt 4 chipset, we’re seeing many companies embracing that platform to make docking stations with...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Add a Thunderbolt dock to your Mac with these Cyber Monday deals

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — It's Cyber Monday, and it's the last day to take advantage of the long weekend of sales to buy yourself a Thunderbolt dock. Here are some of the best offers to add more connectivity options to your Mac or MacBook Pro.
ELECTRONICS
yourchoiceway.com

Best Thunderbolt 4 And USB4 Hubs And Docks For 2021

Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 hubs and docks are the latest technologies in computer connectivity and expansion. They take over from Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C hubs and docks, with significant future-proof benefits while staying backwards compatible with the older connectivity standards. Hubs and docks allow you to add more types of...
ELECTRONICS
helpnetsecurity.com

GlobalPlatform offers a framework to protect applications and data against high-profile attacks

GlobalPlatform has certified its Secure Element (SE) Protection Profile (PP) with the international standard for computer security certification, Common Criteria (CC). The document is the latest update to GlobalPlatform’s Security Certification Program. It will make it quicker and easier for stakeholders across industries to validate and compare security features, protect...
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

How to Transfer Data From Your Old Mac to a New Mac

When you want to move data from an old Mac to a new one, the most reliable method is to use Apple's Migration Assistant. Found in the Utilities folder of your Applications folder, Migration Assistant copies all of your files from your old Mac to your new Mac, so you don't have to transfer them manually.
SOFTWARE
lifewire.com

How to Connect Ethernet to a Mac

This article teaches you how to connect an Ethernet connection to your Mac. It looks at which Macs are able to do so and what to do if it's not working correctly. Ethernet ports are not as popular on computer systems as they used to be with many Macs no longer offering the functionality. It's important to double check if your Mac or MacBook has an Ethernet port if you plan on using it.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Canon Pixma G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo Printer Review

Type All-in-one Color or Monochrome Color. Monthly Duty Cycle (Recommended) 100 sheets plain paper. Scanner Optical Resolution 600x1200 pixels per inch. It's easy to find a bulk-ink printer with the familiar cyan, magenta, yellow, and black (CMYK) quartet, but finding an ink-tank- rather than cartridge-based inkjet with six inks for superior photo quality has been difficult, prohibitively expensive, or both. Canon aims to change that with the Pixma G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo All-in-One Printer, which gets its tank refills from bottles. At $299.99, it's half the price of the Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 Wireless Color All-in-One Supertank. Versus that Epson, the Canon is slow and short on features, so it doesn't join it (or the wide-format EcoTank Photo ET-8550) as an Editors' Choice award winner. But the Pixma prints terrific-looking borderless photos at sizes up to 8.5 by 11 inches for pennies, making it a great value for families and home offices that churn out, say, the occasional work-related document and up to a few hundred photos each month.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Ditch the dongles with HYPER's new MacBook Pro 7-in-2 DUO PRO dock

The HYPER DUP PRO is a new MacBook Pro hub that offers seven ports. Ports include a 4K60 HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Apple might be working to ditch the dongle with its newfound love of ports, but MacBook Pro owners who need yet more ports should check out the HYPER PRO DUO dock, available now via IndieGogo.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Windows 11 crippling NVMe SSD speeds according to multiple user reports

Several Windows 11 users have been reporting slowed NVMe performance on various online forums over the last few months. The problems seem to vary quite a bit as different drives are apparently exhibiting different symptoms. For example, while certain NVMe drives are showing lowered input/output operations per second (IOPS), others are exhibiting reduced read/write speeds. The performance degradations reported are generally based on comparisons with Windows 10.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Iodyne Pro Data workgroup storage enclosure packs 8 Thunderbolt ports, speeds up to 5 GB/s

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Computer accessory company Iodyne has launched its first flagship product, an eight Thunderbolt port multi-SSD workgroup storage enclosure aimed at professional workflows and teams.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Eve Room air monitor gets improved HomeKit and Wi-Fi support

Eve Systems said Tuesday its third-generation Eve Room air quality monitor for HomeKit now supports the Thread home automation connectivity standard. That should improve its responsiveness over HomeKit and Wi-Fi. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when you use our links to buy items.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Today in Apple history: Secret project ports Mac OS to PCs

More than a decade before Macs will switch to Intel processors, the astonishing feat is part of an aborted plan to make Apple’s software available on other manufacturer’s hardware. Apple ultimately chickens out, fearing (probably correctly) that this will hurt Macintosh sales. The importance of ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Macrosoft’. The...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Intel 12th-Gen Laptops Set to Launch in 2022: 4 Things You Need to Know

Intel Client Computing Group EVP Gregory M Bryant recently announced that Intel had started shipping high-performance 12th-Gen Alder Lake processors to customers. This is an exciting development as the much-vaunted 12th-Generation desktop chip has been shredding performance benchmarks lately—but at the cost of excessive power consumption. So when will we...
COMPUTERS

