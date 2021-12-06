ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Find Out When Halo Infinite’s Campaign Unlocks In Your Region

By Malcolm Poole
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt won’t be long now! Halo Infinite is just a couple days away, and the reviews are starting to pour in. Things are looking good for Halo fans, and while that December 8th release date has been locked in for some time, some people might not know the specifics. Does it...

cogconnected.com

Gamespot

Halo Infinite - Official Campaign Launch Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the vast reaches of Zeta Halo, from stunning heights to mysterious depths below the ring. Rescue UNSC marines to gain reinforcements in your fight against a fearsome enemy known as “the Banished.” Enjoy true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled H.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Halo Infinite launch trailer highlights campaign’s open-world action

Ahead of its official launch on December 8th, Halo Infinite has gotten a new release trailer that showcases Master Chief’s open-world adventure on Zeta. While plenty of players have already gone hands-on with the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, the trailer is all about Halo Infinite‘s campaign. The trailer gives us a good setup for the story: Master Chief finds that the Banished have occupied Zeta Halo and are planning on firing the ring to destroy humanity. “The mission’s changed,” Chief tells his new AI compatriot, The Weapon. “They always do.”
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

Halo: Infinite Campaign Trailer Sets Expectations For Release

The biggest Halo game yet! That’s the promise in the new Halo: Infinite campaign trailer which you can see below. Halo: Infinite‘s multiplayer has been available for over a week now and I have dabbled, in the training mode and one online game, where I got pumped with lead. However I’ve never been that much of a PVP kind of gamer anyway. What I always did love about the Halo games though was the campaign. The Halo: Infinite campaign will launch on December 8th. That’s a week today.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Halo Infinite Campaign File Size Revealed, Copies Out In The Wild Could Lead To Spoilers

Halo Infinite campaign is all set to launch on December 8 and copies of the game are already out. The file size of Halo Infinite has been revealed. The game is already going through a public free-to-play multiplayer beta while the official launch was set for December 8. The campaign will be released on this date and it will also be available for Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Industries
gamepressure.com

First Reviews of Halo Infinite's Campaign Reveal It's As Good as Multi

In connection with the imminent release of Halo Infinite, the first reviews of the game have hit the web. It's hard to find negative opinions among them. The first reviews for Halo Infinite's campaign, set to release on December 8, are here;. It's hard to find any negative reviews, leading...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Single-Player Campaign Video Review

Halo Infinite Single-Player Campaign reviewed by Ryan McCaffrey on Xbox Series X. Also available on Xbox One and PC. Halo has meant a lot to me over the past 20 years. From first landing on the ring in Halo 1 to the surprise Arbiter arc in Halo 2 to being heartbroken by Halo 5's abysmal storytelling, it's one of the few series in gaming where every new mainline entry really matters to me. After six years, it was fair to wonder: did Halo still belong in the "Best Shooter" conversation? And would I still care about it? I am both relieved and delighted that Halo Infinite emphatically answers both questions with a resounding yes. Turning us loose to explore a massive open ring with almost complete freedom to approach combat with a wide range of iconic guns, vehicles, and toys has absolutely brought Halo's single-player campaign back into contention as one of the finest out there (to say nothing of the amazing multiplayer suite), and even though it drops the ball a bit with the story and lack of environmental variety, Infinite picks it back up again with style.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite Campaign requires an online connection to start

It’s merely two days before the launch of the Halo Infinite Campaign, and reviews have been strong, with the shooter currently sitting at 86 on Metacritic. However, these hands-on previews have also led to other discoveries. According to Senior Writer and Video Producer for Digital Foundry, John Linneman, the disc...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Halo Infinite best upgrades for Master Chief’s gear in the campaign

Halo Infinite has a host of upgrades for Master Chief’s gear and equipment to help you battle through its epic campaign. From strengthening your shields to boosting the recharge time of gear like the Grappleshot, there are a ton of ways to upgrade Spartan 117. These upgrades are unlocked by...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Reddit Shut Down for the Weekend Due to Infighting

Dox Attacks, Death Threats, and Insults Hurled in Halo Subreddit. People feeling passionate about what they love is something everyone is familiar with. There are some people who love sports, some people who love cross-stitching. And there are people who love video games, like Halo. And sometimes, despite, and because...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

New Animal Crossing Glitch Causes Villager Nudity

A Glitch in the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC Causes Villagers to Lose Their Clothes. Glitches and bugs happen in released games, that’s for certain. And this time, there is a bit of an interesting one that’s come about in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC. While most villagers in the game (but for rockstar pup KK Slider) wear all sorts of clothing, this new glitch… well. Deprives them of their clothing.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Everspace 2 Releases a 2022 Roadmap

The Everspace 2 2022 Roadmap is out now for fans to check out. The devs have some more work to do before the 2023 launch, but they have done a great job so far, and I’m excited to see what the game becomes this year. Michael Schade, CEO and co-founder...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Ezio Collection may get a Switch Release According to Rumor

Ubisoft’s iconic franchise Assassin’s Creed may be getting another Switch port. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is allegedly coming to the Nintendo Switch soon according to recent rumors. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection contains three games and a few shorts that are all integral to the lore of the series....
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Playstation Reveals Contents of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

This Uncharted Bundle Has a Lot, But Is It Enough?. Sony seems to have crafted a late holiday gift for Uncharted fans. Two popular installments in the Uncharted franchise, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, are getting an upgraded release. It’ll show up on PS5 on January 28th, with a PC version some time in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Space Punks Receives Third Early Access Content Patch

The universe of Space Punks is getting a little friendlier. That’s right, game developer Flying Wild Hog’s sci-fi shooter is getting its third early access update today. This update, titled “The Friendly One”, introduces various quality of life changes and bug fixes. Additionally, the update contains details about tuned up crafting and an overhauled mission.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Astroneer Blasts Onto Switch Next Month

Space Sandbox Game Astroneer Comes to the Switch January 13. System Era Softworks has announced an official release date for Astroneer on the Nintendo Switch. Starting today, players can pre-order the acclaimed space sandbox adventure before its digital January 13 release. Players who pre-order Astroneer will also receive in-game rewards. The EXO Outfitters bundle will include a palette and visor customization set and is redeemable in-game until February 28.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Interactive Thriller Twelve Minutes Launches On PlayStation and Switch

Interactive Thriller Twelve Minutes Launches On PlayStation and Switch. Annapurna Interactive along with Luis Antonio worked together to produce Twelve Minutes. Twelve Minutes originally launched on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on August 19th, 2021. The title was well received as an interactive thriller. It provided a unique experience for many gamers. On November 24th, Annapurna Interactive announced that the game will be launching on the PlayStation platforms along with the Nintendo Switch. Today, the company has officially released the title on the Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Are you ready to hop in?
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Anime-Inspired RPG Wolfstride Out Today

Battle Mechas in the Eye-Popping RPG Wolfstride, Out Today on PC. What happens when three former partners-in-crime inherit a junkyard mecha? Well, they enter the planet’s most elite mech competition: the Ultimate Golden God tournament. This is the setting for Wolfstride, a brand new anime-inspired black-and-white narrative mech RPG. Wolfstride...
VIDEO GAMES

