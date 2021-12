EU-based Crown Trick fans are in luck this Christmas season, because NExT has just announced that their roguelike RPG’s collector’s edition will be launching on December 10. This version of the game will be available for both Switch and PS4, and it will be coming packed with the game itself, a set of postcards and the original soundtrack. Of course the DLC, Requiem of Elements, is included as well. A short video was released showing Crown Trick’s physical box and the collector’s edition extras; check it out below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO