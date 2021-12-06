ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Records two more sacks

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Suh had four tackles (two solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 30-17 win over...

www.cbssports.com

bucsnation.com

2021 Buccaneers Record Watch: Week 12

Given the amount of talent on the Buccaneers’ roster, it’s no longer surprising when history is made on a weekly basis. Tampa Bay seemingly has a player setting a new franchise or NFL record in every game, and that certainly was the case this past Monday night in a 30-10 win over the Giants.
NFL
AllBucs

Two Buccaneers Lead Their Position in Pro Bowl Voting Through Week 11

2021 Pro Bowl voting is in full swing, with NFL fans from across the world submitting their ballots and hoping to see their favorite players participate in the annual all-star game. Of course, fans would prefer to see their favorite players opt out of the Pro Bowl, because that probably...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Two Buccaneers Suspended Three Games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been notified by the NFL that two of their players have been suspended for three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times was first to report that Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown had been accused of acquiring and using a fake vaccination card.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Racks up pair of sacks

Barrett compiled eight tackles (five solo), including two sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble. It was a stellar all-around IDP performance by Barrett, who was much more active on the tackling front than usual...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, two others suspended three games for misrepresenting vaccination status

Antonio Brown was recently accused of lying to the NFL about his vaccination status, and the league has determined that the allegation was true. The NFL announced on Thursday that Brown and two other players — Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards and free agent wide receiver John Franklin III — have been suspended three games for violating COVID-19 protocols. A joint NFLPA-NFL review determined that the players misrepresented their vaccination status.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Injury Update: Two Key Players Return to Practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received an early Christmas present on Thanksgiving, well two actually. Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Vita Vea returned to practice Thursday. White had been out with a quad injury sustained in the 30-10 win over the New York Giants. Vea has been recovering from...
NFL
college-sports-journal.com

Playoff Round Two – Game Preview – Kennesaw State Owls at #7 East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Saturday December 4, 2:00 pm, ESPN+, William B Greene, Jr. Stadium, Johnson City, Tennessee. Kennesaw State Owls 11-1 Big South Conference Champion. Kennesaw State easily outpaced Davidson in their opening round win at home. The Owls got five total touchdowns from Xavier Shepherd (1 passing, 4 rushing) and led 41-14 at halftime on the way to a 48-21 final margin of victory. Shepherd only gained 15 yards on 12 carries, but he made the most of them, scoring from 6, 1, 1 and 2 yards out. The Owls held Davidson to just 276 yards of total offense while gaining 407, including 305 on the ground.
TENNESSEE STATE
buccaneers.com

Chris Godwin or Ndamukong Suh | Week 13 Game Ball

Who deserves the Game Ball for the Bucs' downing of their division rivals on Sunday? Vote now!. Chances are if a Game Ball was tossed out after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, it was snagged by Chris Godwin. He caught just about everything else that afternoon.
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
AllBucs

Bruce Arians Rules Two Buccaneers Out vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach ruled safety Jordan Whitehead and wide receiver/returner Jaelon Darden out of this Sunday's Week 13 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. Darden, the Buccaneers' fourth-round pick in the most recent NFL Draft, has spent the week in the NFL concussion protocol after suffering his injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Whitehead, meanwhile, was added to the Bucs' injury report on Thursday with a calf ailment.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Buccaneers vs. Falcons, point spread, more

One of the evenest series in the NFL resumes when the 8-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at the 5-6 Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South Division matchup on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Buccaneers and Falcons — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ESPN Computer Super Bowl Prediction

Now that Week 13 is officially in the books, ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its odds for each potential Super Bowl matchup. As of now, the most likely Super Bowl matchup involves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. The thought of Tom Brady taking on Bill Belichick...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Godwin is a Record-Setter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is underrated and maybe underappreciated. Godwin snagged 15 catches for 143 yards Sunday against the Falcons. Those 15 catches make him the Bucs single-game reception record holder. Godwin breaks the record formerly held by James Wilder and Earnest Graham, both of which are...
NFL
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers Face Falcons With More Than Playoff Seeding on Their Minds

With a win by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football over the New Orleans Saints, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 would give them a nearly insurmountable four-game lead in the NFC South with five games remaining. Better yet, a Chicago Bears upset...
NFL

