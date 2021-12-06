Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Records two more sacks

Saturday December 4, 2:00 pm, ESPN+, William B Greene, Jr. Stadium, Johnson City, Tennessee. Kennesaw State Owls 11-1 Big South Conference Champion. Kennesaw State easily outpaced Davidson in their opening round win at home. The Owls got five total touchdowns from Xavier Shepherd (1 passing, 4 rushing) and led 41-14 at halftime on the way to a 48-21 final margin of victory. Shepherd only gained 15 yards on 12 carries, but he made the most of them, scoring from 6, 1, 1 and 2 yards out. The Owls held Davidson to just 276 yards of total offense while gaining 407, including 305 on the ground.

