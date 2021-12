A well-known radio employee has died after he was shot in the head inside his Hyannis, Massachusetts, home, the Cape and Islands District Attorney said Thursday. Barnstable police found Eric Christensen, 50, unresponsive on the kitchen floor of his Oakview Terrace home just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Hyannis Fire Department rushed him to Cape Cod Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, where he was later pronounced dead.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO