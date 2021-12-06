After winning an NBA honor, DeMar DeRozan enters NBA’s health and safety protocol

CHICAGO – When the Bulls decided that it was best to sign proven, veteran players to return to relevancy, they’d hoped that one of their biggest acquisitions would to his All-Star form.

So far that has happened, and his efforts this past week helped the Bulls to three-straight wins along with Eastern Conference Player of the Week, but now DeMar DeRozan’s going to be out of the lineup for a few games.

The forward is in the NBA’s Health and Safety protocol for COVID-19 and will be out for Monday’s game against the Nuggets and may miss more time. He must pass two virus tests within 24 hours or be isolated for at least ten days.

DeRozan combined to score 53 points in victories over the Knicks and the Nets this weekend to complete the New York sweep this weekend. He had 34 points in the victory at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, scoring 18 of those points in the fourth quarter. In knocking off Brooklyn, he had 29 points and was strong in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor.

His efforts in those two games along a 28-point effort against the Hornets on Monday earned DeRozan the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor. He averaged 30.3 points in those contests while also shooting 53 percent from the floor in a trio of Bulls’ victories.

Thanks to those victories, the team sits just a half-game behind the Nets for first place in the Eastern Conference through 24 games this season. By beating both New York teams in back-to-back games, this Bulls’ team became the first in franchise history to defeat two teams from the same city in consecutive games.

Earlier this season, the Bulls defeated the Lakers then the Clippers in consecutive games in Los Angeles.

