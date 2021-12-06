ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

After winning an NBA honor, DeMar DeRozan enters NBA’s health and safety protocol

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ip9yx_0dFhKPQH00

CHICAGO – When the Bulls decided that it was best to sign proven, veteran players to return to relevancy, they’d hoped that one of their biggest acquisitions would to his All-Star form.

So far that has happened, and his efforts this past week helped the Bulls to three-straight wins along with Eastern Conference Player of the Week, but now DeMar DeRozan’s going to be out of the lineup for a few games.

The forward is in the NBA’s Health and Safety protocol for COVID-19 and will be out for Monday’s game against the Nuggets and may miss more time. He must pass two virus tests within 24 hours or be isolated for at least ten days.

DeRozan combined to score 53 points in victories over the Knicks and the Nets this weekend to complete the New York sweep this weekend. He had 34 points in the victory at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, scoring 18 of those points in the fourth quarter. In knocking off Brooklyn, he had 29 points and was strong in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor.

His efforts in those two games along a 28-point effort against the Hornets on Monday earned DeRozan the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor. He averaged 30.3 points in those contests while also shooting 53 percent from the floor in a trio of Bulls’ victories.

Thanks to those victories, the team sits just a half-game behind the Nets for first place in the Eastern Conference through 24 games this season. By beating both New York teams in back-to-back games, this Bulls’ team became the first in franchise history to defeat two teams from the same city in consecutive games.

Earlier this season, the Bulls defeated the Lakers then the Clippers in consecutive games in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
RealGM

Donovan Mitchell, DeMar DeRozan Named NBA's Players Of The Week

Donovan Mitchell and DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA's Players of the Week for Week 7. Mitchell averaged 33.0 points and 5.7 assists as the Utah Jazz went 3-0. DeRozan averaged 30.3 points and 5.7 assists as the Chicago Bulls went 3-0.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Nuggets#Eastern Conference Player#Demarvelous#Hornets#Lakers#Clippers#Nexstar Media Inc
Sporting News

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan is the NBA's fourth-quarter scoring king

DeMar DeRozan is coming up clutch for the Chicago Bulls this season as they climb up the NBA standings, now at 15-8 following their 119-115 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Chicago now moves to 8-4 on the road. The Bulls held off...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lonzo Ball, Bulls ‘put 100% trust’ in swaggy rookie

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has confessed that the team is banking on the progress of rookie Ayo Dosunmu. Like most of his contemporaries in the league, Bulls‘ Ayo Dosunmu was just waiting for his time to shine. And that moment may have just come during Chicago’s 109-97 humping of the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine gets totally honest on DeMar DeRozan after Bulls narrowly escape Knicks

The Chicago Bulls carved out another hard-earned win on Thursday night after narrowly escaping the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, 119-115. The Bulls squandered a huge 21-point lead and allowed the Knicks to storm back, with the home team even taking the driver’s seat in the fourth quarter. But wingman DeMar DeRozan came through for the Bulls, scoring 18 of his 34 markers in the final frame to salvage the victory.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Finally Talks About Larsa Pippen's Affairs

Scottie Pippen is making headlines right now thanks to his constant criticism aimed at former teammate Michael Jordan, but many fans still want to know more about Pippen's personal life and his marriage with Larsa Pippen. In the past, the couple was involved in a series of controversies that featured...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Superteam If They Didn't Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the start that many expected of them. The team is currently 10-10 with a quarter of the season out the way, and have not been convincing, to say the least. LeBron James has not been healthy, and neither has Anthony Davis which isn’t a surprise. Most importantly, Russell Westbrook has not been a great signing.
NBA
WGN News

WGN News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy