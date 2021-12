You would even say it glows. Join in any reindeer games. Words and Music by Johnny Marks (1949) A wise parent will embrace the innocence and naiveté of a child, and their awakening cultural interests—no matter how irritating they may be at the time— with full knowledge that those charming days will pass all too quickly. That’s the only reasonable explanation I have for the fact that I survived the Christmas season at age six despite driving my poor mother bonkers. At the time, I could see no problem with playing the Gene Autry recording of “Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer” over—and over—and singing along. Apparently, adults didn’t appreciate my ongoing daily research into Mr. Autry and Rudolph.

